UK's Most Haunted Roads: Drive If You Dare

A list of the UK's most haunted roads, known for ghostly sightings and unexplained accidents, is compiled. Experts warn of the added risks of driving on these roads and provide safety tips.

Across the UK, certain roads have earned reputations that can make even the most seasoned driver question a late-night journey. Reports of ghostly figures materializing, phantom vehicles, and unexplained accidents are common. These tales have led to some roads being notoriously haunted, ranging from rural lanes to busy motorways, and have become a part of local folklore. While these stories can be entertaining, driving on these roads can present additional risks for some drivers.

According to vehicle experts, a heightened awareness of the ghostly surroundings can actually increase the likelihood of making a mistake behind the wheel. Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, a European used car parts firm, explains that roads with haunted reputations often share common characteristics, such as poor lighting, being lined with trees or hedges, and a history of accidents. He notes that when driving at night, the mind can easily misinterpret shadows or fleeting movements as figures, especially if local stories are well-known. Practical measures like maintaining focus, reducing speed, and taking regular breaks are key to navigating these stretches safely. Psychological factors, such as fatigue and heightened awareness, can amplify the sensation of seeing something supernatural, therefore it is wise to remain alert and cautious rather than becoming distracted by the stories. While the ghostly tales are entertaining, the real danger lies in the driver's reaction behind the wheel. Swerving to avoid what might be a shadow can lead to real accidents. Respecting the road, maintaining a steady speed, and knowing the route are the safest strategies, regardless of the truth of the legends. Ovoko has compiled a list of the UK’s most haunted roads, where driving at night can be an experience that is both eerie and unnerving. The A75, dubbed Scotland’s most haunted road, winds through Dumfries and Galloway and is known for its bizarre sightings. Drivers have reported phantom trucks appearing out of nowhere, ghostly pedestrians on the road, and spectral animals crossing the road. One chilling account tells of two truck drivers who crashed into what they believed to be an oncoming lorry, only to find nothing but empty road after the accident. The A75 has been the site of supernatural encounters for centuries, making night driving here a frightening experience, even for the bravest. Platt Lane is haunted by the shadow of the Pretoria pit disaster in 1910. Drivers claim to see glowing eyes in the roadside hedges and ghostly miners pulling carts as if they are trapped in an eternal work shift. Those who drive here at night describe a sense of unease, as if unseen workers are walking alongside their cars. The tales of spectral miners are so vivid that some locals avoid this stretch of road after dark. Oldnall Road, a straight B-road between Halesowen and Stourbridge, is known as an accident 'blackspot.' Kazimieras explains that a 'blackspot' is an area with a high accident rate, as identified by engineers for targeted safety measures. Accidents here have been attributed to drivers swerving to avoid apparitions, most often children dressed in Victorian clothing, who then disappear. Despite the road's lack of sharp bends or poor visibility, collisions caused by these ghostly appearances continue to puzzle both locals and traffic authorities. Just a couple of miles from Oldnall Road is the A456, where a cavalier in full tin-hatted regalia has been sighted. One of the most famous encounters was reported by a local Detective Constable, who claimed to have seen the figure riding along the roadside before vanishing. Drivers here often report a feeling of being followed or watched, but no tangible threat has ever been identified. The A666, nicknamed the Devil’s Highway, stretches between Bolton and Pendlebury and has a long history of eerie encounters. Drivers have described dense fog, shadowy figures, and hauntings by a hunched-over figure or white creature. One persistent story involves a woman appearing on the roadside, only to vanish the instant cars slow down. Kazimieras explains the numbering system of A roads, stating that the first number indicates the starting area, while the other numbers are assigned randomly. The A229 is known as one of the roads haunted by the 'Girl in White', and has been the site of many unnerving encounters over generations. Witnesses have reported a bride-to-be, dressed in her wedding gown, stepping in front of vehicles and then disappearing before any impact





