UK's most senior doctors warn of social media's health threat to young people

The UK's most senior doctors have warned that social media use ranks with smoking as a threat to the health of young people. They have called for doctors to routinely check on screen time and social media use when seeing younger patients.

Social media use ranks with smoking as a threat to the health of young people , according to the UK's most senior doctors. In a submission to a government consultation on social media use for under-16s, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges says doctors should routinely check on screen time and social media use when seeing younger patients.

The Academy cites examples of the physical and mental health problems caused by watching extreme violence online. Possible restrictions include night-time curfews or features such as auto-play and infinite scroll being disabled. Some groups have backed a ban, including police leaders who said any platform which does not axe certain features should be restricted.

Ellen Roome, whose son Jools died at the age of 14 in 2022, will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday to urge the government to demand he swiftly raises the age of access for social media platforms deemed harmful to 16. The government's scope is looking at a broad range of issues and features and how these impact children.

The consultation closes at the end of Tuesday, with a response to the consultation coming in the summer and action taken by the end of the year. The consultation has seen 70,000 submissions from charities, campaign groups and members of the public





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