UK's MTD initiative leaves workers and childcare providers facing financial strain

The Making Tax Digital (MTD) initiative, which was launched for sole traders earning £50,000 and above in April this year, now includes those earning £30,000 and above. This forced change has led to increased financial pressure on both self-employed workers and childminders who are at risk of losing vital childcare facilities if not reversed. The SNP in Scotland has launched a childcare initiative which would effectively end this financial strain for families across the country.

Self-employed workers must now pay for commercial software to file their tax returns, effectively making a job previously done for free or by post for those earning less than £30,000.

Childminders face being left £1,300 worse off every year due to the introduction of a new online system. An SNP government in Scotland plans to provide free childcare from 9 months old to the end of Primary School, reversing a course that has seen the Labour Party and childminders join forces in opposition. Over half of the profession may leave the workforce due to the changes arising from MTD





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Making Tax Digital MTD Childminding Wear And Tear Allowance NIC Increases Transformational Childcare Package UK's MTD Initiative Outsourcing Tax Filing Tax Relief On Actual Purchases Reducing Childcare Facilities Enabling Parents To Claim Sky-High Energy Costs Financial Strain On Self-Employed Workers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 Could Bring History-Making Title Defence: Dramatic Changes Ahead for 2026 T20 BlastThe T20 Blast will be slimmed down this season, with changes including a new format featuring a host of exciting players from the 18 counties. Only three County Championship rounds will be played in the middle of the 12 T20 fixtures, which will be replaced by more thrilling action in the group stage, quarter-finals and Finals Day.

Read more »

Don't paint your garden fence without making vital check or risk breaking lawHomeowners have been warned to make one vital check before painting their garden fences this summer - as one big mistake could actually see you break the law

Read more »

Christiana Balogun: Bristol forward on making her England debut four years after cancer diagnosisBristol Bears' Christiana Balogun on how it felt to make her England debut this spring, four years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Read more »

Bethenny Frankel's Money-Making Machine: Influencer Contracts Worth $20+ MillionBethenny Frankel's journey from reality TV star to a successful businesswoman who earns tens of millions of dollars from her influencer contracts and other businesses is an inspiration. Read more to find out how she built her fortune and her thoughts on her success.

Read more »