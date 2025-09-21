UK's Recognition of Palestinian State Could Lead to £2 Trillion Reparations Claim, Experts Warn

Keir Starmer's decision to recognize a Palestinian state is drawing fire, as legal experts raise concerns about potential demands for massive reparations. The move could cost the UK trillions and further complicate the already tense situation in the Middle East.

Keir Starmer 's anticipated recognition of a Palestinian state has sparked a maelstrom of controversy, with legal experts warning of potentially massive financial repercussions for the UK. This decision, slated to be announced ahead of Starmer's UN visit, could trigger demands for over £2 trillion in reparations, stemming from historical land claims related to Britain's post-World War II control of the region.

The recognition, contingent on specific conditions including a Gaza ceasefire and a revived two-state solution, has been widely condemned by political figures across the spectrum. Criticism focuses on the timing, particularly amidst the ongoing hostage situation involving Hamas, and concerns that such a move could embolden the group and complicate efforts to secure the release of captives. The US government has also voiced strong disapproval, citing potential 'disastrous consequences'.\The core concern revolves around potential financial liabilities. The Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is likely to seek reparations based on the value of land that was under British control between 1917 and 1948. International law experts have estimated that £2 trillion would be a 'good place to start'. Critics argue that the decision is short-sighted, potentially rewarding terrorism and undermining efforts to foster peace in the Middle East. The families of hostages abducted by Hamas have voiced outrage, claiming that the UK's decision has already hampered efforts to secure their loved ones' release. They have emphasized that recognition of Palestine is a victory for Hamas and a setback for efforts to bring home their relatives. The criticism transcends political lines, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage labeling it a 'surrender to terrorism' and a 'betrayal of Israel'.\The controversy has broadened to include questions of strategic diplomacy and internal political divisions. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has accused Starmer of sending a dangerous message by 'rewarding terrorists' and that his move is shallow and will not justify his reckless decision on recognition. Congressional Republican leaders have sent a letter to the UK and key allies expressing their disapproval. The letter claimed it sets the dangerous precedent that violence, not diplomacy, is the most expedient means for terrorist groups like Hamas to achieve their political aims. Furthermore, the issue has drawn parallels to other historical cases, with Tory justice spokesman Robert Jenrick comparing it to the Chagos Islands dispute, where the UK faces substantial financial burdens. The campaign group 'Britain Owes Palestine' has intensified pressure, demanding an apology for alleged 'war crimes' in the region. The debate also touches on Britain's historical commitments, its relationship with Israel, and the implications of recognizing a Palestinian state under current circumstances. It underlines the complexities of navigating the Israel-Palestine conflict, especially in the face of international legal claims and political criticism. The Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy once supported calls for reparations for slavery, adding to the complex layers of perspectives surrounding the situation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Palestine Reparations Hamas Israel

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Gaza protests: Tom Pidcock worries for riders targeted by pro-Palestinian protestersBritain's Tom Pidcock says he worries about riders being targeted after extensive pro-Palestinian protests during the Vuelta a Espana.

Read more »

Israel-Gaza protests: Tom Pidcock worries for riders targeted by pro-Palestinian protestersBritain's Tom Pidcock says he worries about riders being targeted after extensive pro-Palestinian protests during the Vuelta a Espana.

Read more »

Americans write letter to UK warning against Palestinian recognitionThe letter says that such a move would embolden Hamas and cause more violence

Read more »

US Politicians Urge Allies to Reverse Recognition of Palestinian StateUS politicians are urging the UK, Canada, France, and Australia to reconsider their plans to recognize a Palestinian state, warning it could empower Hamas and threaten Israel's security. Congressional leaders express concerns about the move, especially given the deteriorating situation in Gaza and lack of a ceasefire.

Read more »

'Better late than never': Palestinian minister says UK recognition of state would be 'courageous step'The Palestinian Authority's foreign minister also says she is 'very angry' with the White House over its 'unwavering support' for Israel.

Read more »

Starmer to announce formal recognition of Palestine as a stateThe prime minister said in July his government would make the move if Israel failed to meet a series of conditions.

Read more »