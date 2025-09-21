UK's Recognition of Palestinian State Criticized Amidst Hamas's Claims

The decision by Britain and other Western nations to potentially recognize a Palestinian state is condemned in the context of the October 7th attacks and the ongoing conflict. The author, a supporter of the two-state solution, expresses concerns about the timing and implications of such recognition, particularly regarding the lack of a peace agreement, the continued captivity of hostages, and the potential for emboldening Hamas. The text also addresses the complexities of peacebuilding, the need for a step-by-step approach, and the historical context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A senior Hamas official recently characterized the potential recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain and other Western nations as a consequence of the October 7th attacks. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas 's political bureau, asserted that the group had proven the possibility of victory over Israel and that their weapons represented a symbol of Palestinian dignity.

The history of British foreign policy is marked by numerous instances of flawed decisions, ranging from naivety to outright shame. However, the anticipated recognition of a Palestinian state by the current government, while 48 hostages remain in Hamas's captivity, is seen as a significant moral failing. This move disregards the atrocities of October 7th, the worst violence against Jewish people since the Holocaust, and effectively rewards Hamas's actions, as the group itself acknowledges. Despite this criticism, the author expresses support for the two-state solution, emphasizing a strong emotional attachment to Israel's safety and security as crucial not only for Jewish people but also for the West. For such a solution to succeed, Israel and a Palestinian state must coexist peacefully, a prospect that currently appears distant. Past attempts at agreements, such as the Camp David summit in 2000, were unsuccessful due to Palestinian rejection, reflecting a history of missed opportunities, as articulated by former Israeli foreign minister Abba Eban. The current situation presents an enormous challenge to reaching a just and peaceful resolution, particularly regarding how to govern and rebuild Gaza and the West Bank, and how to establish a Palestinian state that can coexist peacefully with Israel. This is why the only sensible approach to tackling these issues is through a slow, considered and step-by-step process. Peacebuilding is a complex process, often requiring difficult moral choices, compromises, and the ability to look beyond past transgressions, drawing parallels with the Northern Ireland peace process. The war in Gaza will eventually end, and attention will shift to the critical issues of governing and rebuilding the region, potentially including the West Bank.\The Good Friday Agreement, which involved releasing terrorists who had committed heinous acts, demonstrated how debts of violence can be addressed in peace negotiations. However, this was only possible due to the establishment of some level of trust between Republicans and Nationalists, primarily through decommissioning. Currently, no such trust exists between Israel and Hamas, precluding any potential for progress. The premature recognition of a Palestinian state by figures like Keir Starmer, in the absence of a peace agreement, an end to terror and violence, and concern for the hostages, is considered disastrous. It will not halt the war and, instead, could encourage future acts of terror by boosting Hamas's standing, even as Israel engages in military action against them. Over decades, significant peace negotiations have failed for various reasons. Previous attempts, such as those at Camp David, Oslo, and Annapolis, did not prompt the UK to alter its stance on recognition. In contrast, after the October 7th massacre, the UK, along with other nations, is on the verge of giving a propaganda victory to Hamas, effectively validating their actions and undermining the efforts of prior politicians





