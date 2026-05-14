UK's Riskiest Areas to Buy and Sell Homes Revealed

A study has identified the five key factors that are putting people off buying homes, including crime rates, flood risk, air pollution levels, road collision rates, and coastal erosion risk. The riskiest areas to buy and sell properties have been revealed, with North East Lincolnshire named England's riskiest place to buy and sell property.

The 10 'riskiest' areas to buy and sell a home in the UK have now been revealed. A new study has shared the 'hidden dangers' shaping the property market, with five key factors which are putting people off buying homes.

Sell House Fast has revealed the riskiest places to buy and sell properties, based on factors such as crime rates, flood risk, air pollution levels, road collision rates, and coastal erosion risk. These risks can shape how attractive an area feels to buyers, how easy a home is to insure, and how straightforward a sale may be when the time comes





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UK Property Market Riskiest Areas To Buy And Sell Homes Crime Rates Flood Risk Air Pollution Levels Road Collision Rates Coastal Erosion Risk North East Lincolnshire Portsmouth Rutland Hull

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