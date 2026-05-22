UK sees highest number of melanoma cases on record

More than 20,000 people per year in the UK are now diagnosed with the deadliest form of skin cancer, with a 23% rise in men and a 26% rise in women expected by 2040, according to new analysis from Cancer Research UK.

More than 20,000 people per year in the UK are now diagnosed with the deadliest form of skin cancer , the highest on record, figures show.

Cancer Research UK has urged people to enjoy the sun safely by covering up and using sunscreen. The charity's most recent data for the year 2022 shows there were 20,980 new cases of melanoma, the highest number it has ever seen. New analysis from the charity also suggests the number of people told they have melanoma will reach 26,500 a year by 2040. This represents a 23% rise in men and a 26% rise in women between now and 2040.

Overall, women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer at younger ages, while men experience the condition more often in later life. Higher rates among younger women tend to be linked to sunbathing and sunbed use, while in older men it is long-term exposure to the sun that causes harm.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said it is concerning to see the rising number of people being diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer across the UK. The fact that most of these cases are preventable underlines the importance of people taking sun safety seriously. People should take care when the sun is strong by seeking shade, covering up and applying sunscreen and, if they notice any unusual changes to their skin, contact their GP.

Whether it is a new or changing mole, a sore that doesn’t heal, or an area of their skin that looks out of the ordinary, it is essential to get it checked out. It probably won’t be cancer, but if it is, getting it diagnosed and treated early can make all the difference.

Cancer Research UK said overdiagnosis, where cancers that would not go on to cause harm are diagnosed, could also be playing a role in rising rates, alongside increased awareness. The charity and its partner for the campaign, Nivea Sun, is advising people to take care ahead of the sunny weather. Fiona Osgun, head of health information at Cancer Research UK, said sunburn is a clear sign that the skin has been damaged.

Whether people are enjoying being outside abroad or at home, it is essential to protect themselves from the sun. Sunburn doesn’t only happen when it’s hot – it can happen on cooler or cloudier days too. A mother-of-two from Berkshire was diagnosed with malignant melanoma aged 39. She noticed a suspicious mole on her back and was referred by her GP to hospital, where it was removed.

Now 44, she said her whole life flashed in front of her because she just thought she had cancer. She was panicked and upset. She tried to live life as normal as she could between the diagnosis and surgery, but it was weighing on her mind. She is a single parent and her worst fear was dying.

She had her 40th birthday weeks before the surgery and she remembers just breaking down on the night of it. In the run-up to the surgery, she would wake in the morning at 5am and cry and break out in tremors and sweats. There is this perception that skin cancer only happens to people who use sunbeds or sunbathe. But she is a normal person with very pale skin and a lot of moles and it happened to her, too.

She believes that not delaying speaking to her GP if she notices any changes saved her life





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