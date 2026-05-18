UK Set for Balmy Bank Holiday Weekend with Temperatures Soaring to 26C

The Met Office predicts temperatures will soar to 26C, with the whole of the UK in store for a good dose of sunshine. However, a spell of stormy showers must be endured before the three-day weekend.

Brits are getting set for a balmy late-May bank holiday weekend - with a spell of warm, bright weather heralding the onset of the summer months.

The Met Office predicts temperatures will soar to 26C, with the whole of the UK in store for a good dose of sunshine. Before the clouds clear for the three-day weekend, however, a spell of stormy showers must be endured. Most parts of England and Wales are expected to see rain through Sunday night and Monday morning, especially in the west, where it will be heavier and possibly thundery.

Forecasters expect a rotation of sunshine and showers to continue throughout the first half of the week, with temperatures failing to rise above 20C. But things will turn noticeably warmer and drier from Thursday. The mercury could climb as high as 26C on Friday, according to the Met Office, bringing the highest temperature recorded so far this year. This would see Brits enjoying higher temperatures than Spaniards in Barcelona.

The Met Office's forecast for 4pm on Friday, May 22, with temperatures peaking at 26 degree





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Weather Bank Holiday Weekend Temperatures Sunshine Showers 26C Barcelona Spain Forecaster Forecast High Pressure Low Pressure Fair Weather Dry Weather Warm Light Winds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Extra UK bank holiday' update as milestone nearsThe petition is still gaining signatures

Read more »

UK Weather Forecast: Surging Temperatures and Bank Holiday Weekend of SunshineThe upcoming weekend is expected to be characterized by soaring temperatures, with highs reaching over 25C in some parts of the country. Temperatures are predicted to peak on Sunday and then gradually cool down on Monday. The weather conditions are set to follow a mix of sunshine and showers, with a risk of thunder and lightning in the southeast region.

Read more »

UK to be hotter than Athens next week with 26C sunshine ahead of May bank holiday weekendThe UK will experience hotter temperatures than Athens next week with parts of the country expected to bask in 26C sunshine ahead of the second May bank holiday weekend. The Met Office predicts there will be highs of 26C in London, 23C in Manchester, and 20C in Cardiff.

Read more »

UK Bank Holiday Weekend Forecast: Temperatures Set to Soar, Parts of UK Set to be Hotter than BarcelonaThe Met Office has predicted that temperatures will rise to the mid-20s next week ahead of the late May bank holiday weekend, with parts of the UK set to be hotter than Barcelona. The first half of the week is still going to be changeable, with temperatures at the start of the week still a little subdued for the time of the year. On Wednesday (May 20), there will be a mixture of sunshine and showers, but temperatures in the south of England will climb towards 20C. On Thursday and Friday (May 21 and 22), it will be increasingly drier and brighter, especially for England and Wales, with maximum temperatures of 26C possible on Friday in the south east.

Read more »