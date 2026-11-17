British consumers rush to buy bottled water and tinned goods after the government's Be Ready campaign warns of potential cyberattacks and supply chain disruptions, causing sales spikes across major retailers.

Shoppers at the Costco warehouse in Reading engaged in rapid purchasing of bottled water immediately after a pallet of Kirkland Signature Natural Spring Water 500ml packs was wheeled onto the sales floor.

The incident occurred during the government's 'Be Ready' public awareness campaign, which urges households to prepare for up to three days without essential services due to potential cyberattacks. Customers were observed removing multiple packs from the pallet before the staff member had finished pushing it away, with some individuals stacking up to three packs on the floor to retrieve more items.

Escalating Panic Buying Trends

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This scene at the Reading location mirrors similar events during the heatwave in July, where Costco customers struggled to acquire packs of water bottles, leading to temporary purchase limits of five packs per person. The current surge in demand follows a specific directive from ministers warning that businesses could face sophisticated cyberattacks that might disrupt supply chains. The urgency among consumers is evident in the behavior captured in videos, where individuals raced to secure goods, highlighting a significant shift in shopping patterns driven by national security concerns rather than seasonal weather events.

Sales Data And Consumer Behavior

Official data from Numerator via Worldpanel reveals that sales of bottled water increased by 67 percent in the ten days following the campaign launch on October 22, compared to the same period last year. Other essential items also saw substantial increases, with hand sanitizer sales rising by 83 percent, batteries up by 63 percent, and dried rice increasing by 53 percent. The number of people purchasing tinned meat daily rose by 43 percent, which equates to an additional 400,000 shoppers buying this item each day, indicating a broad-based approach to emergency preparedness among UK households.

Impact On Food Manufacturers

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Tinned and jarred fish sales increased by 46 percent, while general tinned and jarred goods saw a 37 percent rise, and pulses went up by 36 percent. Princes, a London-listed tinned tuna manufacturer, confirmed a significant surge in demand for canned foods as Britons responded to the campaign by stocking their cupboards. Despite the increase in the number of buyers, the typical pack size for tinned meat remained at approximately 500g, suggesting that while more households are preparing, they are maintaining standard purchasing volumes for individual items.

Economic And Retail Context

Stock shortages were visible at various locations, with empty spaces for bottled water noted at an Asda store in Wandsworth on October 27 and a Sainsbury's in Slough on October 28. Meanwhile, overall grocery price inflation in the UK rose in October, with supermarket prices now 2.6 percent higher than a year ago, up from 2.5 percent the previous month. Costco operates as a membership-based wholesale club where an annual fee allows shoppers to access bulk-purchasing savings, a model that appears to attract significant traffic during times of high demand for essential goods.

Future Outlook And Responses

The 'Be Ready' campaign aims to improve national resilience against disruptions, but the immediate reaction has been a sharp rise in retail activity for non-perishable and emergency supplies. As the government continues to highlight the risks of cyber threats to critical infrastructure, retailers like Costco and major supermarkets are managing increased footfall and inventory challenges. The Daily Mail has contacted the US-based Costco company for comment regarding the intense shopping behavior observed at its Reading warehouse, seeking further insight into how membership-based models are coping with such sudden spikes in consumer demand for essential items.