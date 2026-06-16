UK Social Media Ban Sparks Concerns Among Young Creators

The UK government's plan to ban under-16s from social media has sparked concerns among young creators who rely on the platforms for their careers and self-expression.

The UK government's plan to ban under-16s from social media has sparked concerns among young creators who rely on the platforms for their careers and self-expression.

Ziame Stewart, a 15-year-old singer and dancer, has been performing on social media since he was a young child and fears that the ban could bury a generation of creative talent. He points to successful artists like Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, who were discovered on social media as teenagers, and argues that promoting his work and connecting with fans would be a difficult task without the platforms.

Proponents of the ban, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, argue that it is necessary to protect children from harmful content, addictive algorithms, online predators, and cyberbullying. However, critics like Harry Sawtell, a beauty influencer, argue that social media can also be a lifeline for vulnerable teens, providing a sense of community and support.

Miley Williams, a 14-year-old fashion influencer, also feels that social media has helped her become more comfortable in her own skin and has given her the opportunity to earn a modest income and build a following. Despite the concerns, many parents, like Victoria Williams, Miley's mother, believe that strict parenting can overcome the risks associated with social media use.

The UK government is set to introduce additional restrictions for older children, aged 16 and 17, next month, and is joining Australia in arguing that tech giants have had plenty of time to make their platforms safer but have failed to do so





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