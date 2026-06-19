UK State Pension Age Increase to 67 Underway, Review for 68 Set for 2029

The UK government confirms the phased rise of state pension age from 66 to 67, with the next review for a potential increase to 68 scheduled for March 2029. Concerns are raised about declining healthy life expectancy and the impact on lower-income workers.

The Department for Work and Pensions has provided a significant update regarding changes to the state pension age , a development that will affect millions of people across the United Kingdom.

The process has already commenced this year, with a phased increase from 66 to 67 beginning. Currently, the state pension age stands at 66, but this will rise incrementally over the next two years until it reaches 67. The first group affected includes individuals born between April 6 and May 5, 1960, who will need to wait an additional month before they can start collecting their pension payments.

During Work and Pensions questions this week, it was confirmed that the next phase, which involves a potential rise to 68 and beyond, is under consideration, with a specific date set for review. MP Damien Egan inquired about the timeline for the state pension review, asking whether the planned review date of March 2029 remains on track and when it would be conducted.

The Work and Pensions Secretary of State, Pat McFadden, confirmed that the review is indeed scheduled for that date, noting that periodic reviews are built into the process. He emphasized that the state pension age has been increasing over the past couple of decades and that he did not wish to pre-empt any outcomes, but affirmed that the March 2029 timeline stands with no changes to announce at that time.

However, committee chair Debbie Abrahams raised concerns that the increase is based on greater life expectancy, yet recent figures indicate that healthy life expectancy is actually declining in some areas. She cited data from the Health Foundation showing that healthy life expectancy has fallen by two years on average, with even worse figures in certain constituencies. Abrahams questioned whether the government considers using healthy life expectancy alongside overall life expectancy as a marker for future increases.

McFadden acknowledged that all factors should be considered, recognizing that the same age can be experienced differently across the country. He stressed the delicate balance between affordability for the pay-as-you-go system and providing security in retirement, and that careful reviews aim to account for these complexities. The concerns raised by Egan also touched on the capacity for older individuals to remain in the workforce.

He noted that half of 66-year-olds in the lowest income brackets are already frail, and many people in their 60s are anxious about losing their jobs and being unable to re-enter the workforce. While acknowledging that focusing on youth employment has the biggest impact, he asked what the government would say to older groups. McFadden responded with optimism about aging, pointing out that increasing employment rates among those near retirement age accompany the pension age rise.

However, he agreed that being 67 or 68 can feel very different depending on location, citing his own working-class constituency where physical labor is common. He emphasized the need for a fair and financially sustainable system that considers these disparities.

Additionally, the government has altered the timing of the state pension age increase for those born between March 6, 1961, and April 5, 1977, who will now become eligible to claim their state pension upon turning 67, rather than on a fixed date. It is crucial for the public to familiarize themselves with these changes, especially those with existing retirement plans. Beginning in April 2026, the gradual increase from 66 to 67 is being implemented over two years.

When the pension age previously increased from 65 to 66, it pushed an additional 100,000 65-year-olds into absolute income poverty compared to before the change. The table below outlines the state pension age by date of birth: For those born between April 6, 1960, and May 5, 1960, the state pension age is 66 years and 1 month; for those born between May 6, 1960, and June 5, 1960, it is 66 years and 2 months; continuing incrementally until those born between March 6, 1961, and April 5, 1977, who reach state pension age at 67





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