The UK state pension triple lock, which ensures the state pension rises each year in line with inflation, wage increases or 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest, has been criticized as ‘wasteful and expensive’ by the Resolution Foundation think tank. The policy costs three times more than intended according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Ministers have been warned that they must find the courage to scrap the UK’s ‘ wasteful and expensive ’ state pension triple lock. The policy, which costs three times more than intended according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ensures the state pension rises each year in line with inflation, wage increases or 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest.

Former England captain David Gower fears Ben Stokes’ reign as Test skipper may already be in ‘the past tense’ following his involvement in a nightclub incident with a Saracens rugby player. Ahead of the Ashes, white-ball captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer in Wellington before a one-day international against New Zealand.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be one of the hottest on record, with temperatures in the US expected to top 35°C in cities like Dallas, Houston and Monterrey this June and July. The i Paper’s Chief Football Writer@danielstorey85 went to Loughborough University to put his body to the test in a heat chamber and find out exactly what the players will be dealing with.

Donald Trump was loudly booed by basketball fans at New York’s Madison Square Gardens during the NBA Finals on Monday night. Basketball fans greeted Donald Trump with a chorus of loud boos, as the Republican became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the NBA Finals at Game 3 of the championship series between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. The Statue of Liberty has for decades welcomed migrants from around the world.

However, as the US prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, it does not publish data on those who leave, but figures suggest more students are moving abroad and more Americans are buying homes elsewhere. Americans appear to be voting with their feet in a way not seen since the Great Depression in 1929, when hundreds of thousands left the country when the economy collapsed.

The US experienced net negative migration — an estimated loss of some 150,000 people — in 2025, and the outflow is likely to increase in 2026, according to calculations by the Brookings Institution, a US think-tank





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