UK Study Finds Patients with Hypermobility Disorders Wait up to 21 Years for Diagnosis

A University of Edinburgh-led study reveals that people with hypermobility spectrum disorders and hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in the UK face diagnostic delays averaging 19 to 21.7 years, with profound impacts on health, employment, and education.

A new study reveals that sufferers of hypermobility in the UK face staggering waits for a diagnosis, with some waiting up to 21 years. The research, led by the University of Edinburgh, surveyed over 2000 people with hypermobility spectrum disorders (HSD) and hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS).

It found patients waited an average of 19 to 21.7 years between first experiencing symptoms and receiving a formal diagnosis. The delays are not uniform across the UK; respondents from Wales waited the longest, an average of 21.7 years, while those in England were most likely to be diagnosed within their own country.

Many patients are forced to travel abroad for a diagnosis, with over a third of Welsh respondents and 39% of those from Northern Ireland seeking care outside their home nation. The conditions cause a wide range of debilitating symptoms. The study reported that 83.9% of patients suffer chronic pain, 73.8% experience partially dislocated joints, and 66.3% have gastrointestinal problems. Beyond the physical symptoms, the impact on daily life is profound.

Nearly half of the respondents (45.6%) were unemployed, more than half (55.9%) had their education disrupted, and almost half (47.9%) received disability-related benefits. High rates of co-occurring neurodivergent conditions were also found, with 20.4% reporting autism spectrum disorder, 18.1% ADHD, and 15.3% dyslexia. Researchers stress that hEDS and HSD are complex multisystem conditions, not merely disorders of joint hypermobility, and they are calling for greater awareness and multidisciplinary care pathways that address the full spectrum of patient needs.

In response to the findings, Scottish public health minister Maree Todd acknowledged the need for timely diagnosis and pointed to Scotland's rare disease action plan, which includes work to improve diagnosis through education and awareness among healthcare professionals. A Welsh Government spokesperson described the diagnostic journey as "long and complicated" and mentioned a draft community health pathway aimed at providing more consistent care.

A UK Government spokesperson highlighted a toolkit developed by the Royal College of General Practitioners and EDS Support UK to help clinicians recognise and manage these conditions. A spokesperson for Northern Ireland's Department of Health noted the conditions are often complex and challenging to diagnose due to their wide range of possible symptoms.

The study underscores a systemic failure in the UK's healthcare approach to hypermobility disorders, leaving patients to endure years of suffering and significant life disruption before their conditions are acknowledged and managed appropriately





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Hypermobility Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Diagnosis Delay Chronic Pain UK Healthcare Multisystem Conditions Rare Disease

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