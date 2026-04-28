UK Summons Iranian Ambassador Over 'Martyrdom Program' Recruitment

The British Foreign Office has summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the embassy's promotion of a 'martyrdom program' aimed at recruiting British residents of Iranian origin, sparking national security concerns and a counter-terrorism investigation.

The British Foreign Office has taken decisive action by summoning the Iran ian ambassador, Seyed Ali Mousavi, to address deeply concerning and inflammatory rhetoric emanating from the Iran ian embassy.

This summons follows revelations that the embassy actively encouraged British residents of Iranian origin to participate in a program explicitly framed around 'martyrdom,' raising significant national security alarms. Counter-terrorism police are currently investigating a social media post disseminated through the embassy’s official Telegram channel, which appealed to 'proud Iranian compatriots' to enlist in this program.

The message, written in Farsi, contained deeply unsettling language, urging individuals to 'give our bodies to be slain' rather than allow their homeland to fall into enemy hands. This direct call for self-sacrifice, framed as a demonstration of 'solidarity, loyalty, and national zeal,' has understandably triggered a strong response from British authorities.

The 'Jan Fada' – translating to 'sacrificing life' – scheme, as it is known, specifically targeted 'proud Iranian compatriots residing in Britain,' prompting registration through the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Mikhak system, a platform typically used for essential consular services. This raises questions about the program’s scope and intent, and whether it leverages routine consular processes for recruitment purposes.

Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer unequivocally conveyed to Ambassador Mousavi that these actions and communications were 'completely unacceptable' and demanded an immediate cessation of any messaging that could be construed as inciting violence, either within the UK or internationally. The UK government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting national security and will pursue all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens.

While the Iranian Embassy maintains that the 'Jan Fada' program is solely intended to allow Iranians to express support for their country and does not promote hostility, the investigation by counter-terrorism authorities suggests otherwise. The situation extends beyond the UK, with Australian police also investigating a similar recruitment drive originating from the Iranian embassy in Canberra.

Iranian security experts have warned that this represents a 'significant' security threat, and concerns are mounting about potential links between this recruitment effort and recent attacks within the UK. Specifically, detectives are exploring possible connections between the program and an attack on Jewish ambulances in London last month. The Iranian-linked Islamist group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) has claimed responsibility for a series of arson attacks targeting the Jewish community in London, further intensifying these concerns.

Israel has also strongly condemned the Iranian embassy’s actions, asserting that diplomatic cover should not shield terrorist activity. The incident has reignited calls for the proscription of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, a pledge made by Sir Keir Starmer but yet to be implemented through legislation. The unfolding events underscore the growing anxieties surrounding Iran’s malign activities on UK soil and its potential to destabilize regional security





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