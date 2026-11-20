The UK avoided a major food supply crisis thanks to a secret security operation protecting tens of thousands of commercial fridges from hackers after French attacks caused millions in losses.

A secret, high-stakes cyber-security operation has been successfully completed in the United Kingdom to shield tens of thousands of commercial refrigerators and freezers from malicious hackers. This urgent preventive measure was triggered after a series of sophisticated cyber-attacks targeted grocery stores in France, causing widespread food spoilage, significant financial losses, and even fires.

How the UK Cyber Defense Was Executed

British supermarkets were placed on high alert after ethical hackers at Omega Solutions and security experts at Pen Test Partners discovered a critical vulnerability in the refrigeration controllers used across the region. The flaw, which affected devices supplied by Danfoss, posed a severe risk to major UK retailers including Tesco and Sainsbury's, who rely on this technology for their cold chain logistics.

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The National Cyber Security Centre, alongside the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Food Standards Agency, coordinated a rapid response to mitigate these vulnerabilities. Experts teamed up to warn dozens of at-risk companies, effectively removing devices controlling refrigeration from the open internet to prevent any potential intrusion by malicious actors seeking to exploit the system.

The Devastating Impact in France and Belgium

The urgency of the UK operation was driven by the catastrophic outcomes observed in Europe, where hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets. In France and Belgium, attackers manipulated evaporators to switch to defrost mode, causing temperatures to spike dramatically from negative twenty-seven degrees Celsius to as high as fifty degrees Celsius in some instances.

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The attacks, which involved units manufactured by Belgian firm Sabcobel, affected around forty Delhaize and Colruyt supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg, along with fifteen Carrefour stores. Swedish grocers ICA and Coop also reported similar temperature spikes, with one ICA store in Stockholm confirming that all freezers reached fifty degrees, destroying everything stored within them.

Visual evidence from the French attacks showed staff throwing cartfuls of defrosted frozen foods into giant trash containers, with molten ice cream sloshing out of broken tubs on the streets. Stephan Moelans, the CEO of Sabcobel, described the incident as a cyber-attack and stated that his team worked through the night and morning to disconnect the affected units from the network to stop further damage.

Corporate Response and Ongoing Vulnerabilities

Ikea acknowledged that its retail refrigeration control systems at one store in Belgium were affected and admitted it cannot rule out whether additional locations have been compromised. Engla Ingwall, a sales manager at an ICA store, noted that the attack occurred at two am local time but was only noticed hours later, highlighting the difficulty in detecting such intrusions in real-time.

The threat extends beyond just supermarkets to convenience shops, fast food joints, petrol stations, ports, arenas, hotels, food processing plants, and cold storage sites. Resource Data Management, a British firm, manufactures many of the popular refrigeration controllers that were analyzed by Omega Solutions to determine the state of the UK's digital infrastructure.

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Supermarket Staff Face Race Against Time

Most IT teams at major supermarkets were forced to combat these risks in what one anonymous worker described to the BBC as a 'race against time'. The employee noted that they were expecting another wave of these fridge hacks to arrive, creating a tense atmosphere as they worked to secure their systems before a potential second attack.

From a business perspective, the potential devastation was immense, involving not just the loss of inventory but also severe business interruption and supply chain problems. Warehouses holding millions of pounds worth of food were at risk of spoilage if hackers had managed to find and exploit this specific method of attack.

The National Cyber Security Centre, a wing of the intelligence agency GCHQ, has warned retailers to remain aware of the threat following these attacks. The successful prevention of a similar scale of disaster in the UK underscores the critical importance of the secret operation and the collaboration between public agencies and private security firms.