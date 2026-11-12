UK Supermarkets See Surge in Essentials Sales After 'Be Ready' Campaign Launch

British households increase purchases of hand sanitiser, water, and canned goods following the Government's Be Ready campaign, driven by cyber attack fears rather than panic.

The United Kingdom witnessed a distinct spike in household spending on emergency supplies immediately following the Government's launch of the 'Be Ready' public awareness campaign. Shoppers across the nation responded to official advice encouraging families to prepare for potential disruptions to essential services lasting up to three days. This surge in retail activity was primarily driven by concerns over increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks that could severely impact business supply chains. Data confirms that consumers are proactively stocking up on specific items recommended by ministers to ensure resilience against such technological threats.

Core Details of Emergency Supply Sales Surge

Specific retail metrics from Worldpanel by Numerator reveal the scale of this behavioral shift in the ten days following the October 22 launch. Hand sanitiser sales increased by 83 per cent compared to the same period last year. Bottled water purchases rose by 67 per cent, while battery sales jumped by 63 per cent. Dried rice sales increased by 53 per cent, indicating a clear trend toward non-perishable staples. Tinned and jarred fish sales grew by 46 per cent, with general tinned goods up by 37 per cent. Tinned and jarred pulses saw a 36 per cent rise. Additionally, the number of daily buyers of tinned meat increased by 43 per cent, which equates to approximately 400,000 additional shoppers per day. Despite this volume increase, the average pack size remained steady at about 500g.

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Stakeholder Positions on Consumer Behavior

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, clarified that the data reflects planned preparation rather than panic. He noted that less than a third of households purchased bottled water in October, suggesting measured consumption. McKevitt emphasized that growth stemmed from more people adding recommended checklist items to weekly shops, not from overbuying. This aligns precisely with the Government's objective for households to be ready without causing shelf shortages. Giuseppe Mastrolia, interim chief executive of the Princes Group, also commented on the trend. He stated that the demand for ambient food products reinforces the relevance of their affordable, nutritious solutions. The London-listed company reported a 3.3 per cent rise in like-for-like sales in the third quarter to September 30.

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Real-World Impact on Grocery Markets and Prices

The broader economic context involves rising grocery inflation, which hit 2.6 per cent in October, up from 2.5 per cent the previous month. McKevitt warned that household budgets are already under pressure from the energy price cap increase in October. Consumers are now monitoring prices closely as winter approaches. While the inflation rate has slowed compared to the start of the year, the trajectory has shifted. Online-only grocer Ocado saw sales grow by 12.3 per cent over twelve weeks to November 1. This growth secured a record market share of 2.3 per cent for the platform. Marks & Spencer, which partially owns Ocado, increased its grocery sales by 14.6 per cent in stores during the same period. These figures highlight the competitive dynamics among major retailers adapting to current consumer habits.

Retailer Performance and Future Strategic Outlook

Market share movements among major retailers illustrate the shifting landscape of British grocery shopping. Lidl achieved the greatest share gain of 0.4 percentage points, reaching 8.6 per cent after sales increased by 6.6 per cent. Waitrose moved up to 4.5 per cent share as sales rose by 2.2 per cent. Morrisons achieved an 8.3 per cent share with a 2 per cent sales rise. Tesco and Sainsbury's held 27.8 per cent and 15.5 per cent respectively. New Asda chief executive David Potts oversees a business with 11.3 per cent share, serving more than half of UK households. Aldi's sales rose by 0.4 per cent to reach 10.4 per cent share. Co-op increased sales by 0.7 per cent for a 5.3 per cent share. The Princes Group is initiating talks to implement further price hikes to counter cost inflation linked to global events.