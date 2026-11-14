UK Strips Citizenship of Suspect in RAF Fairford Terror Plot

Mohammed Ali al-Hassani, a dual Iranian Iraqi national, was stripped of his British citizenship last month after fleeing to the Middle East, as US prosecutors charge him and two others with masterminding 18 Iran-backed terrorist plots in Europe.

A suspect charged in the United States over an alleged terrorist plot at RAF Fairford had his British citizenship stripped last month after he fled to the Middle East, according to reports.

Mohammed Ali al-Hassani, 35, a dual Iranian Iraqi national, is one of three men charged in the US with masterminding 18 Iran-backed terrorist plots across Europe. It is claimed that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wrote to the suspect to say the decision to remove his citizenship had been taken because of national security concerns. Al-Hassani left the UK weeks after the US went to war with Iran in February, it is understood.

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He was a UK citizen until his status was revoked last month. US officials allege Al-Hassani directed and paid associates in the United Kingdom to conduct preparatory steps and arrange logistics for the RAF Fairford plot from Iran. He and Iranian Mohsen Mohajeri, 48, are accused of using a network of contacts in the United Kingdom to orchestrate the Fairford plot.

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Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, 32, who was already in prison in the US, is accused of smuggling out coded messages to the pair from jail during phone calls to his family members. The three men are accused of working for banned groups, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah. They were charged in an eight-count indictment which was unsealed in the US on Tuesday.

Alleged 18 Terror Plots Across Europe

It is alleged they were behind 18 attacks in Europe, seven of which occurred in the UK, the most of any country, and attempting to bomb a synagogue in New York. According to the US Department of Justice, Iraqi national Al-Hassani is accused of paying an unnamed individual to perform pre-operational surveillance of RAF Fairford's perimeter.

Al-Hassani also tasked and paid several individuals to help him prepare for the plot, including by procuring vans and barrels of fuel, researching the purchase of chemical accelerants, including large quantities of potassium chloride, and purchasing metallic objects that could be used as explosive shrapnel, the DOJ said. The DOJ added that Al-Hassani instructed those individuals to outfit the vans to create the appearance that they were used by a fuel delivery business and a swimming pool supply business.

He was in frequent communication with the drivers of the vans on the morning of the incident. US prosecutors have released photos allegedly showing Al-Hassani and Al-Saadi planning attacks in April on a FaceTime call. Last month, two men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged under the National Security Act over the incident near the Gloucestershire air base on September 27, which saw three suspicious vans searched by police.

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Westminster Court Charges And Arrests

One of the men is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service by acting as an intermediary for an Iranian handler known only as Ali. Nouman Essghir, 24, also from London, is accused of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK, relating to an alleged reconnaissance mission around a month before the Fairford incident. A Home Office spokesperson said: As there are ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate for us to comment.

However, as we have said previously, it is no secret that we face a range of serious threats from Iran and this Government will continue to face them down, supporting our police and intelligence agencies with record funding and new powers to detect threats and keep us safe.