Taxpayers spent over half a million pounds on legal aid for four terrorists who plotted to bomb TA barracks. Zahid Iqbal faces High Court review for potential second release.

A High Court hearing is scheduled to determine whether Zahid Iqbal, the ringleader of a four-man Islamist terror cell, can be released from prison for the second time. This critical judicial review arrives as revelations emerged that public funds covering the gang's legal representation have exceeded £500,000. The four men were originally sentenced in 2013 for plotting to detonate explosives in a remote-controlled toy car at a Territorial Army barracks in Luton.

Public Funds Fund Terror Legal Defense

A Freedom of Information request obtained by the Daily Mail confirmed that taxpayers bore the heavy financial burden of the defendants' legal defense. The total state-funded legal aid reached £521,611.03, a figure that has sparked significant political controversy and public outcry regarding the allocation of resources for convicted terrorists.

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Zahid Iqbal, now aged 46, received £118,523.13 to cover the costs of his solicitors and barristers. His co-conspirator, Syed Farhan Hussain, who is 35, was granted £171,364.34 in legal aid. Umar Arshad, aged 38, received £172,821.83, while Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed, aged 39, was allocated £58,901.73 for his legal representation.

Iqbal's Failed Parole and Recall

Zahid Iqbal was initially released from prison in 2021 after serving half of his 16-year and three-month sentence. However, he was recalled to custody in April 2023 due to serious concerns that he possessed a book about the 9/11 attacks and was communicating via a secret mobile phone. These breaches of his license conditions triggered an immediate return to the penal system.

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The Parole Board had announced in February that Iqbal was being considered for release once again, a decision that prompted immediate intervention from senior government figures. The announcement caused a political storm, forcing then-Justice Secretary David Lammy to step in. The case was subsequently placed under review due to concerns that the initial Parole Board panel had not provided sufficient evidence-based reasons for their decision.

Political Backlash and Expert Criticism

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy wrote directly to Mr. Lammy to oppose the proposed release. They stated they were deeply concerned, noting that both the prison offender manager and the community offender manager recommended that Iqbal remain in prison to ensure public safety.

Professor Anthony Glees, a security expert at the University of Buckingham, criticized the situation, stating that British taxpayers spent a jaw-dropping half a million pounds on legal aid for an al-Qaeda-inspired terror plot. He described Iqbal as a highly dangerous and suggestive fanatic who devised an ingenious method for infiltrating an army base. Professor Glees expressed doubt that the public money spent on the gang and their legal team was well spent.

Origins of the Terror Plot in Luton

The terror conspiracy originated between January 2011 and April 2012, when the four men from Luton admitted to engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism. In April 2013, Mr. Justice Wilkie QC jailed Iqbal for 11 years and three months, with an additional five-year extension period, describing him as particularly dangerous for arranging terrorism training in Pakistan.

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Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed received a sentence of 16 years and three months for his role as a ringleader. Umar Arshad was jailed for six years and nine months, and Syed Farhan Hussain received five years and three months. Courts played tapes of the gang discussing bomb-making and the plan to drive a device under the gates of the barracks using a toy car.

High Court Determination Pending

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that Zahid Iqbal will remain in custody until a High Court hearing takes place. The date for this hearing is yet to be fixed. During this period, a panel of experts will assess evidence to determine whether Iqbal has sufficiently rehabilitated and poses no further risk to the public.

Critics have warned that any potential release must be contingent on Iqbal proving he has completely turned his back on his terrorist beliefs. A psychologist involved in the case noted she could not rule out that Iqbal was still in contact with other extremists, although she stated he had shown no other radical views in recent assessments. The final decision rests with the High Court.