Industry experts and the Marine Energy Council advocate for expanded tidal turbine deployment in the UK to unlock 11.5 GW of capacity, citing job growth and grid stability as key benefits.

Industry leaders are projecting that tidal stream turbines could deliver 11.5 gigawatts of capacity to the UK grid in the coming decades. This significant expansion targets waters across Scotland, Anglesey, and the Isle of Wight, leveraging the nation's rich tidal resources to support the broader energy transition. The Marine Energy Council emphasizes that these underwater turbines can generate substantial power from natural currents while boosting local economic growth in coastal regions.

Tidal Energy Infrastructure and Current Deployments

Currently, only a handful of turbines operate in high-speed tidal currents, primarily concentrated in Orkney, Shetland, and the Pentland Firth in Scotland. Demonstration projects in Wales and England are advancing more slowly, though notable progress includes the Morlais site in Pembrokeshire, Wales. This project has secured permission for a 240 megawatt installation and has constructed a new land-based substation to connect power to the national grid. Developers are currently focused on sites with stronger tides, utilizing horizontal axis turbines that resemble underwater airplane propellers to capture kinetic energy from fast-moving water.

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Expert Analysis on Location and Grid Balance

Pablo Ouro, a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester, notes that while high-energy sites are sparse, slower tide areas offer a viable business case for commercial scale deployment. He argues that expanding into regions like the Solent and other parts of Wales opens up export opportunities and creates local jobs, aligning with the Prime Minister's ambition for growth in every postcode. Danny Coles, a senior research fellow at the University of Oxford, adds that diversifying locations helps balance the grid. Sites with lower flows, such as those around the Isle of Wight or Anglesey, often have better existing infrastructure for connecting new projects to the electricity grid compared to fast-flow sites in remote northern locations.

Barriers to Growth and Industry Advocacy

Despite the potential, the sector faces significant hurdles, including high upfront costs, expensive operation and maintenance, and harsh underwater environments. Insufficient government support has also slowed progress. Sue Bartlett-Reed, chairwoman of the Marine Energy Council, argues that the government must support the rollout of early demonstration projects in strong tide areas. She believes this support will serve as a turning point for the industry. The sector has united under the Marine Energy Council to present a core message in the UK Marine Energy Taskforce's final report, which is expected to be published in December.

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Innovation in Vertical Axis Turbine Technology

Tidal Technologies, a firm based in the south of England, is exploring vertical axis turbines where blades run vertically rather than horizontally. The company claims this technology addresses many challenges slowing the scale-up of tidal energy by operating in wider, slower tides and allowing closer clustering in large arrays. This innovation aims to unlock a bigger market and make tidal energy relevant across more locations. If successfully rolled out in slower tide areas, this technology could make a material difference to the overall UK energy mix, offering a distinct alternative to current horizontal axis designs.

Future Outlook and Government Strategy

Sue Bartlett-Reed also stated that ministers need to outline a long-term vision for deploying technologies in areas with slower tides. This strategic clarity is essential for unlocking the full potential of sites along the Welsh coast and the Solent. The industry hopes that the forthcoming report will catalyze the necessary policy shifts and funding to overcome current barriers. By diversifying both technology and location, the UK can potentially harness tidal energy more effectively, contributing to renewable demand in areas that currently have little generation capacity.