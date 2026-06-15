UK to Ban Children Under 16 from Social Media

The UK government has announced plans to ban children under 16 from accessing social media, citing concerns over the impact of social media on children's happiness and mental health. The ban will include all main social platforms and will require firms to take 'reasonable steps' to keep children off their platforms.

As Sir Keir Starmer confirmed children under 16 will be banned from accessing social media, many people were left wondering how it will work and be enforced.

The measures have been described as an 'Australia plus' package as Britain follows Australia's example in raising the minimum age to 16 for sites including TikTok, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and Reddit. The ban will go further than Australia's by including romantic or sexual AI chatbots - and children could also be blocked from chatting to strangers on gaming platforms.

Sir Keir said the government had 'learned from the Australian model' - but it comes after young people in that country claimed the ban was not working because defiant children are still able to get around it and some have not been kicked off their apps. Speaking at Downing Street, Sir Keir said it was clear to him that 'a full ban is the right choice' following a Government consultation on various possible measures.

'Every parent can see it with their own eyes,' he added. 'Social media is making children unhappy. It's making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse them.

' But some critics have claimed the ban is going too far - and improved policing of the existing system would be better, while others suggested it would be unenforceable 'given the mass adoption of VPNs' and will give parents a 'false sense of safety'. Campaigners are also concerned that social media platforms 'will have no incentive to implement robust protections' and will continue to be used by children.

The government will also take action on gaming and live streaming platforms so strangers will not be able to contact children. The restrictions will be required to be switched on by default for children up to 17. Ministers are also looking at potential overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s.

The ban is set to include all the main social platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, with separate restrictions on online products such as gaming apps. The government does not intend for messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal to be included in the social media ban. The Prime Minister warned social media was having an impact on children's happiness and mental health.

Sir Keir said he would not compromise on the 'safety and happiness of our children'. The ban follows a public consultation on the issue, which closed on May 26 and received about 116,000 responses, making it the second-largest in history. More than 83 per cent of parents who responded said social media risks outweigh the benefits for children, with 91 per cent backing a minimum age of 16 before platforms can offer their services to children.

Sir Keir has said he is confident the ban can be effective but acknowledged some children would find their way around it. The government says firms must take 'reasonable steps' to keep children off their platforms, using several age assurance technologies. These could include government IDs, face or voice recognition, or 'age inference', which analyses online behaviour to estimate a person's age.

Some groups have argued that a ban may not be the appropriate instrument to tackle the widespread social media harms. The Molly Rose Foundation, set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content online, said a social media ban 'will fail to tackle fundamental product safety risk issues and leaves parents with a false sense of safety'.

Chief executive Andy Burrows said: 'A majority of children will continue to use high-risk sites that will have no incentive to implement robust protections.

'This is not what online safety experts believe will work and is necessary. Keir Starmer has chosen to abdicate responsibility for tackling harmful algorithms and his legacy will be setting back children's safety by years





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