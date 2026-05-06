UK to Crack Down on Iranian-Backed Antisemitic Attacks with Harsher Penalties

The British government plans to introduce new laws imposing up to 14 years in prison for criminals linked to Iranian-backed networks, as part of a broader effort to combat a surge in antisemitic attacks. The legislation will classify proxy organizations as foreign intelligence services, even if attackers are unaware of their handlers. This move follows a series of violent incidents targeting Jewish communities, including arson attacks and stabbings, with police suspecting foreign involvement. The government is also increasing police presence and fast-tracking prosecutions to address the growing crisis.

Suspected criminals working for Iranian-backed networks could face prison sentences of up to 14 years under new laws aimed at combating a surge in antisemitic attacks across Britain.

The proposed legislation would empower ministers to classify proxy organizations as foreign intelligence services, even if those carrying out attacks are unaware of who is directing them. Individuals found to be acting on behalf of such groups could receive lengthy prison terms, marking a significant escalation in the government's response to rising concerns over foreign-backed extremism targeting Jewish communities. These changes are expected to be announced in the King's Speech next week, according to reports from the Times.

The move follows growing alarm that hostile states are recruiting criminals in the UK to carry out acts of sabotage and violence, including arson attacks and stabbings linked to Jewish targets in London. Recent weeks have seen a series of disturbing incidents in the capital, including fires at Jewish sites and a double stabbing in Golders Green, which is being treated as a terrorist act. Counter-terrorism officers are also investigating a suspected arson attack at a former synagogue in Whitechapel.

Police suspect some of these incidents may be connected to groups operating across Europe, with one organization claiming responsibility online for several attacks. Ambulances belonging to a Jewish community group were set ablaze in an arson attack in Golders Green, while Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia claimed it aimed two drones carrying radioactive and dangerous carcinogenic material towards the Israeli embassy.

A senior counter-terrorism officer warned that hostile regimes may be exploiting violence as a service, hiring individuals with little ideological motive to carry out attacks for money. I have spoken previously about the Iranian regime's use of criminal proxies – and we are considering whether this tactic is being used here.

This is recruiting violence as a service, and the people who conduct that violence often have little or no allegiance to the cause, and are taking quick cash for their crimes. The government has emphasized its serious approach to the threat, with ministers warning that any foreign state found to be behind such activities will face consequences. One of the lines of inquiry is whether a foreign state has been behind some of these incidents.

We are investigating all possibilities, and we are clear that these actions will have consequences if that proves to be the case. Our message to Iran or any other country that might seek to foment violence, hatred, or division in society is that it will not be tolerated. Alongside the legislative crackdown, police are increasing their presence on the streets.

The Metropolitan Police has deployed an additional 100 officers in a dedicated unit to protect Jewish communities, following warnings of a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents. The force described a deeply concerning convergence of threats, noting that British Jews are increasingly targeted by a range of extremist actors. British Jews now appear on the hate lists of every major extremist movement: extreme right-wing groups, Islamist terrorists, elements of the extreme left, and hostile state actors.

It is a deeply concerning convergence, and Jewish communities are living with the consequences of that risk daily. Protesters held up placards and flags during a protest organized by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism outside Downing Street last week. Despite the heightened focus, police stressed that tackling all forms of hate crime remains a priority across the capital.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have been instructed to fast-track cases involving antisemitism to address what officials describe as a growing crisis. It seems there is a pattern of copycat antisemitism taking place. It is important law enforcement steps up and recognizes we are in a period of crisis for the Jewish community. New guidance will allow charges to be brought more quickly, even if some supporting evidence is gathered later.

The crackdown is backed by significant funding, with millions allocated to boost security and support community protection initiatives. We will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism, the Home Secretary said. Community leaders have also expressed alarm, warning that violence and intimidation are escalating.

The Chief Rabbi described a recent synagogue attack as a cowardly arson attack, adding that a sustained campaign of violence and intimidation against the Jewish community of the UK is gathering momentum. Universities and cultural institutions are also under pressure to take action, with a zero-tolerance approach being demanded





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