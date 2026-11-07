UK to Host Volodymyr Zelensky for State Visit 2027 Amid Ties

The United Kingdom plans to invite President Volodymyr Zelensky for a 2027 state visit. This diplomatic move signals strong support despite strained US relations with Ukraine.

The United Kingdom government is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on an official state visit in 2027. This upcoming diplomatic event serves as a significant marker of the British government's continued solidarity with the war-torn nation. The invitation is expected to be formally extended by King Charles III, establishing a historic occasion that underscores the enduring alliance between the two countries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has traveled to the United Kingdom thirteen times since the Russian invasion began in 2022. However, he has never previously visited on an official state level. While he has held audiences with King Charles III and received a historic welcome at Downing Street, this proposed 2027 visit would represent a new tier of diplomatic recognition during an ongoing conflict.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2027 confirms first celebrities, with 29 shows across 9 UK cities

Diplomatic Protocol and Ceremonial Adjustments

Government officials have indicated that while some ceremonial aspects of a traditional state visit may be toned down, the event remains a crucial symbol of support. The decision reflects an understanding that it would be inappropriate for the King to host a pompous celebration given the continued suffering in Ukraine. King Charles III is reportedly enthusiastic about the plans but is open to holding a more reserved ceremony in deference to the wartime situation.

Tensions between Ukraine and the United States are currently high, with relations described as being on a knife edge. This diplomatic shift occurs after former US President Donald Trump appeared to grow closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The state visit also aligns with the grim milestone of the fifth year since Russia invaded its European neighbor, highlighting the long-term commitment of British leadership.

Advertisement

Rising Tensions with the United States

The timing of the UK visit coincides with a severe deterioration in the relationship between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Mr. Trump recently criticized the Ukrainian leader, suggesting that Ukraine needs a new president who can negotiate better deals. This public rebuke followed a dispute over diesel supplies and sanctions related to Russian energy infrastructure.

Mr. Trump claimed that President Zelensky should have never attacked Russian refineries, leading to current diesel shortages. He described a recent surprise diesel deal struck with Vladimir Putin ahead of US midterm elections as a personal achievement. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned this arrangement as a gift to the Russian leader, arguing that lifting sanctions would allow Vladimir Putin to kill more people and wage war for longer.

Past Interactions and Future Parliamentary Address

President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously praised King Charles III for being instrumental in shifting Donald Trump's stance on supporting Ukraine. This influence was demonstrated during the US President's own state visit to the UK in September 2025. King Charles was credited with helping change the mind of the American leader regarding military aid for Kyiv during that period.

During a private audience at Windsor Castle earlier this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited King Charles III to visit Ukraine. He has also expressed gratitude to His Majesty for unwavering support for his country. The UK visit is unlikely to coincide with the G20 summit in Manchester next November, ensuring the state visit retains its distinct impact without being diluted by other international events.

Advertisement

Recent Meetings and Political Endorsements

On his most recent visit to the UK last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky met Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Downing Street. The two leaders shared a public hug, serving as a visible display of British support. Mr. Burnham told the President, we are behind you and that will not change, emphasizing the stability of the partnership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by stating that Ukrainian people survive because they have strong partners. He noted his pride in the United Kingdom being one of the strongest partners in their history. During this recent trip, he was also received by an unprecedented guard of honour, further highlighting the depth of diplomatic engagement despite the ongoing war.

Looking ahead, President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to make a public address similar to his 2023 speech in Westminster Hall. That historic address was delivered to hundreds of MPs, peers, and officials in Parliament. It remains a key reference point for his calls for continued international support during any future state visit.