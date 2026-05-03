UK to Negotiate Joining EU’s €90 Billion Ukraine Loan Scheme

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announces the UK will begin talks with the EU to participate in a substantial loan scheme for Ukraine, marking a reset in relations and a commitment to supporting Ukraine's defence and economic stability. The move also includes calls for closer defence cooperation and further sanctions against Russia.

The United Kingdom is initiating discussions with the European Union regarding participation in a substantial €90 billion loan scheme designed to provide financial support to Ukraine .

This move, spearheaded by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, signifies a broader effort to recalibrate the UK's relationship with Brussels following a period of strained ties. The loan scheme, approved by the EU in April after Hungary lifted its long-standing veto, is intended to bolster Ukraine's budgetary resources and fund essential defence expenditures amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Starmer will formally convey the UK's intention to join the scheme during an EU gathering in Yerevan, Armenia, on Monday, emphasizing the mutual benefits of closer collaboration between the UK and the EU in ensuring Ukraine's resilience. He will also advocate for accelerated joint efforts in providing Ukraine with the necessary military equipment to effectively counter Russian aggression.

This initiative represents a significant shift in approach, signaling a willingness to engage more proactively with the EU on matters of shared security and strategic importance. The Prime Minister highlighted that when the UK and EU collaborate, positive outcomes are achieved, particularly in volatile global circumstances, necessitating a more robust and expedited approach to defence to safeguard citizens.

He underscored the importance of leveraging this partnership to support Ukraine's defence of its freedom and to create opportunities for British industries to contribute to the reconstruction and defence efforts. Beyond the financial commitment, the UK is also exploring avenues for increased cooperation with the EU in the defence sector.

While previous talks regarding the UK's participation in the EU's €150 billion Security Action for Europe rearmament fund stalled due to cost concerns, the Prime Minister remains committed to finding mutually beneficial arrangements. He specifically mentioned potential opportunities for British defence companies to compete for contracts linked to the Ukraine loan scheme, promising further sanctions against Russian entities later this week to disrupt their military supply chains.

The UK and EU will engage in detailed discussions in the coming weeks to define the specific parameters of the UK's involvement in the loan scheme. Starmer’s visit to Armenia marks the first by a British leader in over 25 years, underscoring the significance of this engagement. He articulated his commitment to acting in the national interest, prioritizing security, supporting allies, and fostering economic stability within the UK.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with European leaders on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, a forum established in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, encompassing 47 European states. The EPC provides a platform for strategic dialogue and coordination on issues of common concern, including security, energy, and economic resilience. The broader context of this diplomatic push includes several other notable developments.

Jannik Sinner secured his fifth consecutive Masters 1000 tennis title in Madrid, inching closer to Novak Djokovic’s record. Sir Alex Ferguson is recovering after a health scare before a Manchester United game. A World Snooker final was briefly disrupted by a protester. Roman Polanski faced criticism for a retweeted post, prompting a response from Heidi Alexander.

Concerns were raised regarding chants of “globalise the intifada” at Gaza marches, with Prime Minister Starmer emphasizing the responsibility to condemn such expressions. Tragically, two women died and three others are critically ill after attempting to cross the English Channel in a small boat. A father and son team completed a remarkable round-the-world charity cycle, raising funds for UNICEF.

Finally, a controlled detonation in Plymouth led to the lifting of a safety cordon. These diverse events highlight the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing the UK and the wider international community. The Prime Minister’s focus on strengthening ties with the EU and supporting Ukraine underscores a commitment to multilateralism and collective security in a complex and rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

The UK’s willingness to engage constructively with the EU, despite past disagreements, signals a pragmatic approach to addressing shared challenges and promoting stability in Europe and beyond





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