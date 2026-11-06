UK to Release Lord Mandelson Files Before Christmas After Police Clearance

The UK Cabinet Office will release withheld files on Lord Peter Mandelson before December 17 after the Metropolitan Police confirmed publication no longer prejudices their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein links.

More documents concerning Lord Peter Mandelson's tenure as the UK ambassador to the US will be published before Christmas. Permanent secretary to the Cabinet Office, Cat Little, confirmed that a significant batch of these files can now be released without interfering with an active police investigation. The release process is scheduled to conclude before the House of Commons rises for its Christmas recess on December 17.

Met Police Clear Documents for Release

The Metropolitan Police provided formal assessment to the Cabinet Office stating that publishing certain documents does not risk prejudicing their ongoing inquiry. This inquiry focuses on allegations that Lord Mandelson shared market-sensitive government information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Cat Little stated that the Cabinet Office is now initiating the administrative procedures to prepare these specific documents for laying before the House of Commons. This step fulfills the requirements of a 'humble address' motion, a parliamentary tool used by MPs to compel the release of official records. The documents will be made available as soon as the review and preparation phases are finalized.

Also read Ed Miliband Demands Release of Ryan Cornelius From UAE Detention

Vetting Flaws and Security Clearance Issues

Recent disclosures have highlighted significant irregularities in the security vetting process for Lord Mandelson. In the most recent tranche of documents released in June, an email revealed that an official responsible for security clearance admitted to being unfamiliar with the enhanced clearance system known as Strap. This official, a member of the Government Security Group, suggested that ennobled peers might be exempt from standard vetting requirements. However, they referred the question to other civil servants, explicitly confessing they had never understood how Strap functioned even in the best of circumstances. This admission underscores the chaotic nature of the security protocols applied to Lord Mandelson's appointment as ambassador to Washington in February of the previous year.

Political Fallout and Mandelson Dismissal

Lord Mandelson was appointed as UK ambassador to Washington in February last year by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. However, Sir Keir Starmer dismissed Lord Mandelson from his post in September 2025. The dismissal followed the leak of emails showing the peer had sent supportive messages to Jeffrey Epstein while Epstein was facing jail time for sex offenses. The leaked correspondence also contained a 2025 message from Lord Mandelson to Cabinet minister Pat McFadden, in which he criticized the prime minister. In this message, Lord Mandelson wrote that Sir Keir Starmer lacked verve, a sentiment he extended to describe the Cabinet as a whole. These revelations significantly damaged the political standing of both the ambassador and the administration that appointed him.

Advertisement

Redactions and Ongoing Investigations

While many files are being cleared for publication, not all documents will be made fully public immediately. The Cabinet Office must still review the remaining papers to assess whether redactions are necessary to protect national security or international relations. Documents requiring such protection will be referred to the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), chaired by Labour peer Lord Beamish. Members of the ISC will have access to the unredacted versions of these files before they are published more widely to the public. Some information within the files will remain concealed to protect sensitive intelligence sources. Additionally, the Metropolitan Police continue to hold back certain documents at their request. These specific files will be published only when the Cabinet Office is confident that doing so poses no risk to the ongoing investigation or any subsequent legal proceedings. A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that their investigation into alleged misconduct in public office remains active.

Parliamentary Oversight and Next Steps

The release of these documents is part of a broader parliamentary effort to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding Lord Mandelson's ambassadorship. The humble address motion was voted on by MPs in February, initiating the demand for transparency. In addition to her correspondence with Lord Beamish, Cat Little wrote to Conservative MP Simon Hoare, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, and to Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. These letters ensure that cross-party committee leaders are fully informed of the status of the file releases. The goal is to complete the publication process for all non-sensitive materials before the parliamentary session ends for the holiday period. This structured approach aims to balance the public's right to know with the operational needs of ongoing law enforcement and security agencies.