Torch sales in the UK have jumped 1,200 per cent as the Be Ready campaign encourages households to stockpile lighting, batteries and emergency supplies.

Sales of torches in the UK have surged 1,200 per cent as Britons prepare for emergencies, according to figures from the electronics sector. Spare batteries have also seen demand rise by over 400 per cent. The surge follows the launch of the Be Ready campaign by the UK Government, which warns people to prepare for a growing likelihood of blackouts caused by cyberattacks, extreme storms and other major incidents.

The campaign comes after warnings from military chiefs about the threat of war posed by Russia and about global conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. So-called doomsday preppers have already lifted sales of tinned foods, bottled water, wind-up radios and power banks, and a scramble for emergency supplies is now spreading to lighting.

Also read Grocery inflation edges up as sales of essentials jump for ‘Be Ready’ campaign

How the Be Ready Campaign Is Driving Torch Demand

The Be Ready campaign, launched by the UK Government last month, is the direct trigger for the rise in torch and battery purchases. Electronics manufacturers have reported a 20-fold surge in orders for emergency lighting since the campaign began.

Following the release of the National Resilience checklist, lantern sales have risen over 1,000 per cent and spare batteries are up 408 per cent. Shoppers are often adding several backup batteries to their orders rather than buying a single torch.

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German portable lighting company Ledlenser said that sales of its own-brand battery-powered lighting products rose nearly 200 per cent in October compared with the previous month. Demand for its LED lanterns, which can provide up to 80 hours of light and are powerful enough to illuminate a whole room, climbed by 1,200 per cent.

Retailers and Manufacturers Offer Differing Views on Stockpiling

Ledlenser's head of e-commerce, Jennifer Tully, told the Daily Mail that the company saw a major boost in the middle of October, particularly for battery-operated handheld torches and lanterns. She said the sales surge had been extremely unexpected against the company's forecasts, especially ahead of Black Friday sales.

Ms Tully said that demand for the ML6 lantern, one of Ledlenser's best-selling products, had increased by almost 330 per cent year on year. She added that people are shifting their priorities towards winter and now want something they can use if the electricity goes out.

Jim Bligh, Director of Food Policy at the British Retail Consortium, took a more reassuring line. He told the Daily Mail that while some retailers have seen a small uptick in sales of some products, food availability remains strong and retailers remain well stocked with all essential products.

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Shopping Trends and the Official Emergency Kit Advice

Demand for stockpiled goods has risen since Wes Streeting launched the national resilience conversation on October 22. He asked Britons to prepare for disruption caused by national disasters or cyber attacks from hostile states, and the Government advice urges households to keep an emergency kit ready.

The Government advice recommends three days' worth of non-perishable food and bottled water, along with blankets, an FM radio and power banks. In the ten days after the announcement, hand sanitiser sales rose 83 per cent compared with the same period last year, while bottled water sales rose 67 per cent, according to retail figures released on the day of reporting.

The number of people buying tinned meat since the start of the campaign rose by 43 per cent, equivalent to an extra 400,000 shoppers buying the product each day. Warnings to stockpile essentials have also been issued by governments across Europe, Asia and North America amid heightened global tensions.

An emergency stockpile list published by the New South Wales government suggests that households hold enough food, water and essential items to remain confined at home for up to 14 days. It advises that food supplies be continually used and replenished, rotated, and checked regularly against use-by dates.