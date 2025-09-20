UK Tourists Face Longer Waits at EU Borders from October 12 Due to New Rules

New EU border regulations, including the Entry/Exit System (EES), will lead to longer wait times for UK tourists starting October 12. This article explains the new rules, the impact on British travelers, and offers advice for smoother border crossings, including the use of an Irish passport.

Next month, UK tourists will encounter extended wait times at EU borders as the newly implemented rules come into effect on October 12. This significant change stems from the Entry/Exit System (EES), a system that has faced multiple delays, and is scheduled for a phased rollout across 29 European countries within the Schengen area over the next six months.

The introduction of EES will necessitate British travelers to undergo fingerprinting and photographic capture upon their initial entry or exit from the Schengen area. This biometric data will then be stored, creating a digital record valid for three years. This initiative signifies a pivotal shift in border control procedures, impacting the travel experiences of UK citizens. Alongside the new digital checks, traditional passport stamping will continue; however, the ultimate goal is for the EES to fully replace the stamping system once fully operational. This comprehensive integration is poised to reshape the border crossing landscape. \Travel journalist Simon Calder, in a recent Q+A session in The Independent, addressed the new regulations, cautioning that UK citizens will face a new 'extra hurdle' when crossing the EU border. Calder highlighted that certain UK travelers will benefit from a 'superpower' document that exempts them from the border wait times. This document is the Irish passport. Calder's advice underscores the importance of dual citizenship for seamless travel within Europe. Addressing a query on which passports dual British-EU citizens should utilize, Calder stated, “If you have the wisdom and fortune to have an Irish passport, use that at all times. It has a superpower no other document has: unfettered access to both the UK and the European Union, with no need to get an online permit in advance.” He emphasizes the unparalleled advantage of the Irish passport, affording unrestricted access to both the UK and the EU, free of pre-travel authorization requirements. The ability to avoid these delays and the potential for smoother travel is clearly a significant factor for those who qualify. \The Irish government’s official website provides clear guidelines on obtaining an Irish passport, even without applying for citizenship. Individuals with a parent born on the island of Ireland before 2005 are eligible, and the process is streamlined. Individuals born on or after January 1, 2005, must meet specific requirements to secure Irish citizenship, highlighting the generational shifts in eligibility criteria. In addition, citizenship can be attained through descent or naturalization, requiring criteria such as legal residency in Ireland for a minimum of five years or marriage/civil partnership with an Irish citizen. The immense popularity of Irish passports is demonstrated by the 1,080,000 passports issued in 2022, setting a new record for the Irish Passport Service. Within that year, over 100,000 first-time passport applications came from Northern Ireland and Great Britain, demonstrating its significant impact on travel habits. Calder further explained how passport holders of other EU countries should register with European documents outbound and show these upon arrival. For their return, they would register their British documents and show these upon arrival. This creates a system that supports both EU and non-EU citizens to comply with the new regulations





