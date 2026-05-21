The British government has released documents related to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's appointment as UK trade envoy, exposing accusations of sharing sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein. The documents show that Queen Elizabeth II was supportive of Mountbatten Windsor's role in promoting national interests.

Documents relating to the appointment of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as UK trade envoy have been published. The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

Ministers agreed in February to publish documents related to his appointment to the post, which gave him access to senior government and business contacts around the world. It came after the Liberal Democrats tabled a humble address in Parliament calling for the publication of papers on Andrew’s role, including any vetting and any correspondence from disgraced former ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson.

One of the documents shows that the late Queen was “very keen” for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on a “prominent role in the promotion of national interests”





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Andrew Mountbatten Windsor UK Trade Envoy Jeffrey Epstein Paedophile British Trade International Lord Peter Mandelson British Foreign And Commonwealth Office UK Government British Trade International Sir David Wright Then-Foreign Secretary Robin Cook Documents Accusations Publication Humbledress Role National Interests Tradeevol Home Affairs

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