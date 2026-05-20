UK Trip Market: New Hotspots for Staycations in 2026

Travel trends continue to evolve, with UK holidaymakers embracing new destinations and rethinking various aspects of their travel experience. According to data from Airbnb, Stirling, Scotland, and Richmond upon Thames, London have seen significant increases in searches for staycations in 2026.

It's not always the big cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh that offer the best breaks closer to home. The UK, including Scotland, is gearing up for some balmy weather, with warm rays set to arrive in perfect time for the upcoming summer.

Data from Airbnb revealed that British holidaymakers have shown a greater interest in staycations, with a year-on-year increase of more than 11 per cent. The rental platform also found that those seeking a staycation are looking for 'metro-fringe destinations', as UK.

Among the popular destinations mentioned in the text are Stirling, Scotland, which has seen a staggering 79 per cent increase in searches for the summer of 2026, and Richmond upon Thames, London (+140 per cent increase in YoY searches for summer 2026), Herefordshire (+76 per cent increase in YoY searches for summer 2026), and Worcestershire (+48 per cent increase in YoY searches for summer 2026)





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Travel Trends Staycation Destinations Staying In A Quieter Destination For Cheaper A Walkable Cities Popular Attractions In Stirling Nearby Landscapes In Loch Lomond & The Trossac

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