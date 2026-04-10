UK TV Viewers Gear Up for American Classic and Thrilling Crime Drama 'Searching'

UK audiences are about to get a double dose of critically acclaimed television with the arrival of the comedy 'American Classic' and the crime thriller 'Searching'. Both shows boast impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores and promise engaging viewing experiences.

TV fans are in for a treat as several highly-rated shows are making their way to UK audiences. The buzz around American Classic , a comedy series, is particularly strong, with viewers and critics alike praising its wit, acting, and heartwarming story. At the same time, another show is also making its way to audiences across the UK.

Searching, a crime thriller with an innovative narrative style, has also garnered significant acclaim, offering viewers a suspenseful and thought-provoking experience. Both shows boast impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores, solidifying their status as must-watch television. The arrival of these series in the UK provides an opportunity for audiences to enjoy quality programming and discover captivating storytelling. American Classic, a comedy series created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin, has already created waves in the US after its premiere on American channel MGM+ in March. The series stars Kevin Kline as Richard Bean, a Broadway star who returns home after a public meltdown to find his family's theater struggling. The plot revolves around Richard's attempts to revive the theater, discovering the power of art to both heal old wounds and create new ones. With an A-list cast and a remarkable 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show promises a delightful experience. The series' availability on Prime Video starting from Saturday, April 11, with the first two episodes dropping immediately, followed by weekly installments, has caused a buzz among UK viewers. Many have raved about the show's acting, writing, and the authentic portrayal of the theater world. Some viewers have highlighted specific moments, such as the duet performed by Kevin Kline and Jon Tenney, as particularly enchanting. The enthusiastic reception and high ratings on both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb indicate that American Classic is a show that is definitely worth a watch. Another show, Searching, is a crime thriller originally released in 2018. It follows a father, played by John Cho, desperately searching for his missing 16-year-old daughter with the help of a police detective, portrayed by Debra Messing. The film employs a unique storytelling approach, using the daughter's laptop and digital footprint to uncover clues. Initially conceived as an eight-minute short film, the concept developed into a full-length feature, impressing audiences with its innovative cinematography and compelling narrative. The film's suspenseful plot and surprising twists have captivated viewers, leading to its impressive 92% Rotten Tomatoes score. Director Aneesh Chaganty has created a gripping and intense experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end. The success of Searching has led to two spiritual sequels, Run (2020) and Missing (2023), further showcasing the film's impact and appeal. The two shows, American Classic and Searching, showcase the diverse range of genres and storytelling techniques available in the television landscape. With their high ratings and positive reception, both series are poised to become popular choices for UK viewers looking for quality entertainment. Whether it's the heartwarming comedy of American Classic or the suspenseful thriller of Searching, there is something for every viewer.





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