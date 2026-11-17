UK unemployment drops to 4.6 percent in the three months to September, but wage growth slows to 3.5 percent, matching inflation rates as payroll numbers decline.

The United Kingdom labor market exhibited signs of stabilization during the third quarter, marked by a decline in the unemployment rate, even as wage growth decelerated relative to rising prices. The Office for National Statistics reported that the jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent in the three months ending in September, signaling a slight improvement in the employment landscape for millions of workers across the nation.

Despite the positive headline figure for unemployment, broader indicators suggest a cooling labor environment. Provisional data for October indicates that payroll numbers decreased slightly in the most recent month. Furthermore, these payroll figures remain lower than they were twelve months ago, pointing to a contracting hiring trend in the private and public sectors alike.

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Wage Growth Slows to Match Inflation Rates

Regular earnings growth slowed to 3.5 percent in the three months to September, a figure that is merely 0.4 percent higher than the headline Consumer Prices Index inflation rate. This narrowing gap between pay increases and the cost of living highlights the persistent pressure on household finances, as real wage gains continue to erode for many employees despite nominal increases in their paychecks.

The slowdown in wage growth was primarily driven by a fall in public sector wage growth. This trend is attributed to the recent impact from the timing of pay awards, which has started to drop out of the statistical numbers. As these temporary boosts from scheduled pay rises fade, the underlying rate of wage inflation continues to moderate, reflecting a broader economic adjustment.

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ONS Director Liz McKeown Outlines Mixed Picture

Liz McKeown, the Director of Economic Statistics at the Office for National Statistics, stated that the latest figures provide a mixed picture overall. She noted that while the employment rate increased and the unemployment rate fell in the latest quarter, these movements partly reflect particularly large differences in employment status between the groups entering and leaving the survey. This methodological nuance suggests that the headline numbers may not fully capture the volatility within the labor force transitions.

Over the same period, the number of workers on payroll fell, further complicating the narrative of a strengthening labor market. The decline in payroll numbers contrasts with the fall in unemployment, indicating that those finding work may not be replacing those who have left the paid workforce or that the quality of employment opportunities is shifting in response to economic headwinds.

Small Businesses Cite Cost Pressures on Hiring

Vacancies also fell further, with the decline again concentrated in smaller businesses. These smaller enterprises report that increased labor and operating costs are significantly affecting their hiring decisions. The rising cost of doing business has forced many small employers to reconsider their expansion plans, leading to a reduction in job openings and a more cautious approach to recruitment.

The concentration of vacancy declines in smaller businesses underscores the differential impact of economic pressures across various segments of the economy. Larger corporations may have more resilience to absorb cost increases, but small firms are feeling the pinch of inflation and wage demands more acutely, leading to a freeze or reduction in new hires.

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Future Outlook and Market Implications

As the jobs market shows signs of stabilizing, the interplay between falling unemployment and slowing wage growth presents a complex scenario for policymakers and economists. The divergence between the unemployment rate and payroll numbers suggests that the labor market is undergoing a structural adjustment rather than a simple cyclical fluctuation.

The continued presence of wage growth above inflation, albeit at a slower pace, may provide some relief to consumers but also keeps pressure on the Bank of England to monitor inflation trends closely. With regular earnings growth at 3.5 percent and inflation close behind, the real income for workers remains tight, which could influence consumer spending and economic growth in the coming quarters.