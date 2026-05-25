UK Unions Warn of Summer of Discontent Over Pay Demands

Union leaders are preparing for a potential national strike this summer, warning that pay demands won't be met unlessLabour makes changes to its strike calling procedure.

Militant union leaders are warning of a potential'spring of discontent' this summer if pay demands aren't met, with PEckham's assembly and Lambeth as possible electoral battlegrounds.

Union sources today said barons were gearing up for national action which could shut down hospitals, schools and the railways after Labour made it easier to call strikes. Both school and rail union barons are threatening to ballot members in the autumn and winter if their above-inflation pay demands aren't met. And health union bosses are expected to hold fresh ballots to keep their doctors' strikes going until Christmas, with nurses' walkouts also being threatened at some hospitals





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Union Strikes Labour Party Pay Demands Summer Of Discontent

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