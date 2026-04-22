A House of Lords committee, led by former Nato chief Lord Robertson, warns the UK government to move away from its reliance on the US and increase defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP to ensure national security.

The British government is facing mounting pressure to abandon its historically sentimental approach to the special relationship with the United States, as a high-level committee led by the author of the recent defence review has called for a radical shift in policy.

Lord Robertson, a former Nato chief and a pivotal figure in Labour circles, has led a House of Lords committee in producing a report that explicitly demands a move away from the dependency culture that has characterized London's reliance on Washington for security guarantees. The report emphasizes that Britain can no longer operate under the assumption that the United States will remain a permanent or reliable guarantor of European security, especially given the unpredictable nature of American politics and the potential for drastic shifts in foreign policy under the current administration. Lord Robertson has gone as far as to describe the current state of British defence policy as suffering from corrosive complacency, arguing that the nation cannot hope to sustain its sovereignty while prioritize an ever-expanding welfare budget over the essential modernization and expansion of its military capabilities. Central to the committee's findings is the urgent recommendation that the United Kingdom should aim for a significant increase in defence spending, specifically setting a clear and costed pathway to reaching 5 per cent of GDP by 2035. This financial commitment is framed not merely as a budgetary goal, but as a prerequisite for national survival in an increasingly volatile global landscape. The report is particularly critical of the government's delay in publishing its ten-year Defence Investment Plan, which was originally promised for last autumn but has now been pushed back to the summer. This delay, according to the Lords committee, undermines the credibility of the government's own strategic defence review and leaves the armed forces in a state of administrative limbo. By diversifying security partnerships and taking the lead on a more autonomous European role within Nato, the report argues that Britain could insulate itself from the risks posed by political volatility within the White House. The committee suggests that the UK must transition toward a more transactional and sober understanding of transatlantic ties, ensuring that intelligence sharing and military cooperation are structured to mitigate potential reliability issues emerging from Washington. Ultimately, the report serves as a stark wake-up call for the current administration to redefine the national interest. Lord Robertson and his colleagues maintain that a stronger, more strategically autonomous United Kingdom is the only solid foundation for a future partnership with the United States. They contend that the era of relying on the special relationship as a security blanket is effectively over, as the global order moves toward a multipolar reality where the US is increasingly focused on its own domestic priorities. By accelerating defence spending and fostering stronger ties with other global allies, Britain can regain its footing as a major power capable of independent action. The committee concludes that the government must act with transparency and speed to implement these recommendations, viewing the necessary investment in the military as a non-negotiable obligation. This shift would mark the end of the post-war paradigm of reliance and usher in a new era of resilience, where the UK is no longer caught off guard by the evolving political winds of its closest ally. The call for action is clear: prioritize the Defence Investment Plan, meet the 5 per cent GDP threshold, and cultivate a robust and autonomous security posture that truly protects the nation





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