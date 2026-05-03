UK Urges US to Boost Oil Exports to Avert Iran Fuel Crisis Impact on Summer Holidays

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander calls for US assistance to prevent the Iran fuel crisis from disrupting British summer holidays. New measures aim to protect travelers and optimize airline operations amid potential fuel shortages.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has called on the US to increase oil exports to the UK to mitigate the impact of the Iran fuel crisis on summer holidays .

In an exclusive interview with the Mail on Sunday, she appealed to President Trump, stating, 'Let’s work together to find a way to resolve this crisis. Let’s find a way to end it and get back to normal.

' The crisis, stemming from the ongoing conflict in Iran, threatens to disrupt travel plans for millions of British families. Ms. Alexander emphasized the need for international cooperation, saying, 'I know how hard people save for their trips abroad. I want the public to know that we’ve got their back and that’s why we’re announcing these plans.

' The government is implementing stronger protections for travelers facing holiday cancellations and new rules to optimize airline operations in case of fuel rationing. Airlines will be allowed to consolidate flights to the same destination on the same day, reducing last-minute disruptions and cancellations. This measure aims to prevent families from arriving at departure gates only to find their flights canceled.

The UK imports 60% of its jet fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains closed due to the conflict. Industry experts warn that if the closure persists beyond June, major disruptions are inevitable. While airlines claim their fuel supplies are currently stable, the UK is already increasing fuel imports from the US to mitigate potential shortages.

Ms. Alexander acknowledged the uncertainty of the situation, stating, 'We are dealing with an evolving situation in the Middle East and I don’t have a crystal ball. But what I think is right is for the government to do sensible planning now and not risking looking back in regret.

' The government’s announcement aims to address these challenges proactively, ensuring that summer holidays are not ruined. However, if the crisis escalates, airlines may be forced to increase ticket prices or seek relief from taxes and eco-fuel mandates. Despite these concerns, Ms. Alexander remains optimistic, having already booked her own holiday with TUI to a Greek island in August. She hopes the crisis will be resolved by then, allowing millions of travelers to enjoy their summer plans without interruption





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