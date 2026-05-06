UK Van Drivers Face Financial Squeeze as Fuel Prices Surge to £1.91

Van drivers in the UK are struggling with soaring fuel prices, which have reached as high as £1.91 per litre, significantly impacting their annual fuel expenditure. With average mileage increasing by 15 percent since 2022, drivers are now facing an estimated annual fuel bill of £1,750 for a typical diesel van. The financial strain is particularly acute for tradespeople and small business owners, who are being forced to manage their expenses more carefully to maintain profitability.

Van drivers in the UK are experiencing severe financial strain as fuel prices reach unprecedented levels, with costs soaring to as much as £1.91 per litre.

This surge is placing immense pressure on the country's 4.5 million van drivers, many of whom rely on their vehicles for their livelihoods. According to recent data from MoneySuperMarket, van drivers are now covering more miles than ever before, further exacerbating the financial burden caused by already high fuel prices. The ongoing conflict in Iran and broader macroeconomic challenges are contributing to the escalating costs, making it increasingly difficult for drivers to manage their expenses.

For the average diesel van driver, the annual fuel bill has risen to approximately £1,750, based on the average mileage recorded in van insurance policies purchased through MoneySuperMarket between 2022 and 2026. This figure is calculated using annual mileage, fuel prices, and typical van fuel efficiency, with government fuel costs gathered via live data from MoneySuperMarket's fuel finder tool.

The data also reveals a significant increase in average mileage, with van drivers covering an average of 8,018 miles in 2025, a 15 percent rise from the 6,964 miles recorded in 2022. Alicia Hempsted, Van Insurance Expert at MoneySuperMarket, commented on the situation, stating that van drivers are facing a dual challenge of rising fuel prices and increased mileage, both of which are driving up overall running costs.

For many tradespeople and small business owners, this has a direct impact on profitability, making it more crucial than ever to manage expenses carefully. Hempsted added that tools such as the fuel cost calculator can help drivers better understand how changes in pump prices affect their fuel spending.

She also emphasized the importance of comparing fuel prices before filling up, as even small price differences between local petrol stations can add up over time, providing a simple yet effective way to reduce costs. The financial squeeze on van drivers is not only affecting their personal budgets but also posing a threat to the viability of small businesses that depend on van transportation.

With no immediate relief in sight, drivers are being forced to explore alternative strategies to mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs, including optimizing routes, reducing unnecessary trips, and seeking out the most cost-effective fuel options available. The situation underscores the broader economic challenges facing the UK, where rising fuel prices are just one of many factors contributing to the cost-of-living crisis





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