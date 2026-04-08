UK Warns US Against Using British Bases for Attacks on Iranian Infrastructure

The UK government has made it clear that it will not permit the United States to use British bases for offensive strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges. This decision comes amidst rising tensions and threats from US President Donald Trump. The UK's stance represents a shift from previous agreements and could strain relations with the White House.

Downing Street has issued a stern warning to the United States, clarifying that British bases will not be utilized to facilitate any offensive strikes against Iran ian civilian infrastructure. This announcement comes amidst escalating tensions and heated rhetoric from US President Donald Trump , who has threatened to bomb Iran 'back to the Stone Ages' if the country does not immediately cease its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The President has set a deadline for Tehran, warning of potential attacks on power plants and bridges if the critical sea passage remains closed. The situation is further complicated by Trump's increasingly aggressive language, including warnings of the potential destruction of an entire civilization. This has created an extremely tense situation, and the UK has decided to take a cautious approach to avoid being dragged into the wider conflict.\The UK's stance represents a significant shift from previous agreements. Keir Starmer had previously authorized the use of UK bases, including Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, for defensive strikes against Iranian missile sites. However, the current government is drawing a clear line regarding offensive actions targeting civilian infrastructure. The Prime Minister's spokesman, while declining to offer a running commentary on allied operations, emphasized that the existing agreement permits the US to use UK bases for collective self-defense, specifically for degrading missile sites and capabilities used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The UK's approach remains rooted in defending its people, interests, and allies, all while adhering to international law and avoiding entanglement in a broader conflict. The implications of this stance are significant, potentially straining the relationship with the White House, particularly given Trump's recent criticisms of the UK's lack of support in the ongoing conflict. The government's decision signals a commitment to not participating in any actions that would break international laws and a commitment to preserving international peace.\Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has voiced strong concerns over the situation, calling for an immediate withdrawal of consent for the US to use British bases. He argues that Trump's threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure indicate an intent to violate international law, potentially implicating the UK in war crimes. Senior Cabinet Minister Wes Streeting echoed this sentiment, making it clear that the UK would not support or facilitate offensive action by the US. Streeting emphasized the UK's commitment to defending its interests and allies through defensive measures but not in support of offensive operations. The Health Secretary also criticized Trump's handling of the Iran war, highlighting the ongoing strain on the Transatlantic 'special relationship'. Trump has repeatedly attacked the UK's Prime Minister, military, and NATO allies for their reluctance to participate in the conflict, a situation exacerbated by rising energy prices due to the Strait of Hormuz closure. The government's decision to stay out of the conflict is a source of contention, with some critics suggesting it reflects a lack of global respect for the UK's stance. This situation illustrates the complexity of international alliances and the crucial balancing act required to uphold national interests while maintaining diplomatic relations during times of global crises. The UK is facing a difficult decision, balancing its alliances with its commitment to international law and human life





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Iran US Donald Trump Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Bare beating' is about to invade your British Airways flights in a 'nightmare' for passengersBritish Airways is introducing Elon Musk's Starlink WiFi meaning passengers can video and voice call on flights, but some fear bare beating.

Read more »

Iranian intelligence chief killed by US-Israeli strikeIsrael claims responsibility for the killing of spy chief Majid Khademi

Read more »

UK will refuse Trump access to British bases for Iranian bridge strikesSome international law experts have warned that targeting civilian bridges and power plants would constitute a war crime

Read more »

Iran war LIVE as Donald Trump issues deadline and threatens 'whole civilisation will die tonight'The US president has given the Iranian regime a deadline of 1am on Wednesday morning

Read more »

Trump Warns of Iranian Civilization's Demise as Deadline Looms, Military Strikes IntensifyDonald Trump issues a stark warning, predicting the potential destruction of Iranian civilization as a US deadline approaches. Military actions escalate with strikes on Kharg Island, while global oil markets react to the ongoing crisis.

Read more »

Starmer urges calm after Trump shocks world with threat to Iranian civilisationThe UK Government has not directly commented on the increasingly belligerent rhetoric of the US President

Read more »