UK Weather: Mixed Bank Holiday Forecast – Sunshine and Showers Expected

Brits can expect a changeable early May bank holiday weekend with a mix of sunshine and showers after a warm week. Temperatures could reach 24C but unsettled conditions are on the way.

The United Kingdom is poised for a mixed bag of weather conditions over the early May bank holiday weekend, following a notably warm week. Forecast ers at the Met Office predict continued spring warmth in the coming days, with temperatures expected to peak at 24C (75F) by the end of the week, particularly across southern England.

This anticipated warmth would surpass temperatures in popular European destinations such as Mallorca (23C), Rome (22C), Faro and Barcelona (both 21C), and Ibiza and Malta (both 19C), offering a tempting staycation option for Brits. However, this pleasant spell is not expected to last uninterrupted. A shift in weather patterns is forecast to begin on Friday, as showers move in from the South and West, potentially bringing heavy and thundery downpours to various locations.

The start of the long weekend will see a more changeable pattern establish itself, characterized by alternating periods of showers and sunshine between Saturday and Monday. Today, many people were able to enjoy the warm weather, with London's Queen Elizabeth II Garden at Regent's Park opening to the public for the first time, attracting visitors eager to bask in the sunshine.

Despite the generally warm conditions, showers were already impacting parts of Scotland and England, accompanied by warnings of potential thunder in eastern Scotland and central and southern England. Temperatures in southern England reached a comfortable 23C (73F). Tomorrow will bring a noticeable drop in temperature, with many areas experiencing a 5C cooling effect compared to today. Patchy drizzle and cloud cover are also anticipated, although sunny spells are expected to develop later in the day.

The temperature decrease will be widespread across much of England and Wales. Scenes of people enjoying the weather were observed in Cambridge, where individuals punted along the River Cam, taking advantage of the favorable conditions. Looking ahead to midweek, high pressure is expected to bring a period of largely dry and settled weather. Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be sunny, although windier conditions are likely in the South.

However, this stability will be short-lived. From Thursday evening into Friday, conditions will deteriorate as rain and showers spread from the South and West, with the possibility of heavy bursts. Areas that remain in the sunshine ahead of the approaching rain will experience warm and humid conditions, particularly in southern and central England. This will be followed by more changeable weather over the weekend.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Tom Crabtree explained that conditions are expected to become more unsettled by Friday, with rain and showers originating from the southwest, some of which could be heavy and potentially thundery. He also noted the potential for temperatures to reach 24C in central and southern areas on Friday, before the weather becomes more variable over the bank holiday weekend, with showers expected, especially in the North, interspersed with sunny intervals.

The long-range forecast for May 2 to 11 suggests continued changeable conditions, with low-pressure systems influencing the UK's weather. This indicates an increased chance of showers or longer periods of rain, along with potentially strong winds.

However, dry spells with warm sunshine are still anticipated, along with a risk of short-lived fog patches in the early morning. Temperatures are likely to remain near or slightly above average, particularly in the South East. It's worth noting that April 8th marked the UK's warmest day of 2024 so far, with a temperature of 26.6C (79.9F) recorded at Kew Gardens in London – the highest temperature recorded in the first half of April since 1946





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