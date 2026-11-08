UK Winter Sofa Habits: Gen Z and Brits Spend Record Hours Indoors

New poll reveals UK adults spend 177 hours on sofas this winter while Gen Z works from bed. Discover winter comfort stats and plumbing advice from Metro Plumb.

A recent poll of 2,013 UK adults by Metro Plumb reveals that British winter habits are shifting dramatically toward extreme indoor comfort. The data shows that almost half of young professionals open their work email from beneath their duvet, while the average Brit expects to spend 177 hours on the sofa this winter season.

Gen Z Works From Bed Statistics

Almost half of young professionals, specifically 49 percent, first open their inbox from beneath their duvet. Additionally, 37 percent do not even peek above the covers when starting their day. This contrasts with 32 percent who spend the entire day wrapped up tight in a blanket. More than a quarter tend to join their first Zoom or Teams call of the day from bed.

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Gen Z's love of hibernation does not stop when the working day ends. Young people are expected to spend 132 hours curled up on the sofa this winter. That duration is equivalent to more than five full days of continuous resting. Nearly three quarters, or 73 percent, say cosy nights at home are among their favourite things about the colder months.

UK Adults Winter Comfort Data

Across Britain, the average adult is preparing for an even longer spell on the couch than the younger demographic. The typical Brit expects to spend 177 hours sitting or lying on the sofa over a 13-week winter period. This timeframe is equivalent to seven days and nine hours of non-active lounging. That works out at almost 14 hours a week dedicated to resting on furniture.

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Britons will also spend more than 12 hours a week watching films, television and box sets. They will spend nearly nine hours preparing warming home-cooked food to combat the cold. Hot chocolate is enjoyed by 44 percent of respondents, while 38 percent look forward to the anticipation of Christmas. These activities highlight a cultural shift toward staying indoors during colder months.

Popular Winter Activities and Movies

More than nine in ten adults, totaling 94 percent, have something they look forward to about winter. Cosy nights at home top the overall list on 62 percent. This is followed by Christmas anticipation on 37 percent, Sunday roasts on 34 percent, hot chocolate on 33 percent and winter films on 32 percent.

The poll identified specific cultural preferences for entertainment during the season. Home Alone is Britain's favourite winter movie on 48 percent. It is followed by Elf on 30 percent and Harry Potter on 28 percent. These statistics show that media consumption is a primary driver of winter comfort for UK households.

Home Maintenance Neglect and Plumbing Risks

Despite 92 percent feeling confident their property is ready for winter, three quarters admit they only think about heating and plumbing when something goes wrong. More than one in five, representing 22 percent, have ignored a dripping tap for at least a week. This neglect poses risks to water conservation and household budgets.

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Steven Chambers, Managing Director of Metro Plumb, emphasized that winter is when homes become sanctuaries. He noted that while people prioritize personal comfort, they often ignore infrastructure issues. A dripping tap or running toilet can seem like something you can put up with, but wasted water quickly adds up. Finding and fixing a leak early can help reduce wasted water and unnecessary costs.

Chambers advised checking for cold spots on radiators or rooms that never seem to warm up. If a heating system appears to be working harder than it should, it may be worth having the system assessed for a powerflush. Removing accumulated sludge can improve circulation throughout the system. This maintenance step can help restore heating performance and ensure efficient warmth during the winter season.