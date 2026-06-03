UK Women’s Rage: A Deeply Complex Crisis

A new survey reveals that 25% of UK women report feeling rage, nearly double the EU average. The author explores the multifaceted causes, from economic pressures and systemic failures to everyday sexism.

A recent survey of over 76,000 women and girls in the UK has revealed a startling statistic: a quarter of British women report feeling rage, compared to just 14% across the European Union.

For many, this is not surprising. The anger is palpable, simmering beneath the surface of everyday life. But who are the missing 75% who do not feel rage? Perhaps they are the ones who have found ways to cope, or perhaps they are simply not being asked the right questions.

The survey, conducted in 2024, captures a moment in time that has only worsened since. Women in the UK are angry, and the reasons are deeply rooted in systemic issues that have been building for years. The primary driver of this rage is the simple fact that women are people, and people in the UK are having a terrible time. Economic instability, fueled by Brexit and global oil prices, has hit the country hard.

The cost of living crisis has disproportionately affected women, who are already paid less than men on average. This wage gap means that as prices rise, women feel the pinch more acutely.

Furthermore, women are more likely to be engaged in unpaid domestic labour, such as childcare and elder care, which brings them into direct contact with underfunded public services. The criminal justice system is also failing women: despite overwhelming evidence, rape cases rarely lead to convictions. The police force, riddled with incompetence, makes it almost certain that perpetrators will go unpunished. This systemic failure adds to the frustration.

Beyond the big issues, there are countless smaller indignities that fuel this rage. Being catcalled on the street, sexually harassed at work, or expected to smile and make nice all the time. Women are told not to worry, that everything will work out, while they are the ones who have to smooth over every potential problem. The constant microaggressions and the erasure of their labour, both visible and invisible, grind down their patience.

But perhaps the most infuriating part is the response when women dare to speak up. They are met with mockery, minimisation, or outright dismissal.

'Is it that time of the month? ' they are asked. This belittling attitude only deepens the anger, creating a cycle that seems impossible to break. The survey data is a cry for help, but will anyone listen?

In a society that often values silence over complaint, the rage of UK women is a testament to their resilience and a warning that change must come





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women's Rights Mental Health UK Society Gender Inequality Survey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister 'deeply concerned' as bonfire could damage newly resurfaced roadA £600,000 resurfacing scheme ended on the road a few months ago

Read more »

Mountain Warehouse slashes price of Pakka II Womens Waterproof Jacket to £29.99Mountain Warehouse has reduced the price of its popular Pakka II Womens Waterproof Jacket from £44.99 to £29.99, offering a £15 saving. The lightweight, waterproof jacket features taped seams, a foldaway hood, two zippered pockets, and packs into its own drawstring bag. It is available in sizes 4 to 32 and a wide range of colours. With a 4.6-star rating from over 1,300 reviews, customers praise its waterproof protection, light weight, and packability. Alternative discounted options from Regatta and Trespass are also mentioned.

Read more »

Exclusive: Inside the auction giving a 'unique insight' into Diane Keaton's 'deeply personal universe'Bonhams New York is auctioning items from the private life of late Hollywood actress Diane Keaton – read our exclusive interview with the auction house

Read more »

Jon Burrows ‘deeply disappointed’ by Doug Beattie’s resignation letterThe former PSNI officer also said he “completely” rejected allegations in the letter that an “insidious campaign of rumour and gossip” had been directed at Mr Beattie.

Read more »