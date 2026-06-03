UK Workless Households Reach Two-Year High, Tories Blame Labour

New data shows that one in seven households in Britain is now jobless, with the percentage of workless households reaching the highest level for two years. The Tories have blamed Labour for the increase, while Labour has launched a consultation on plans to end exploitative zero-hours contracts.

Around one in seven households in Britain is now jobless with the percentage of workless households reaching the highest level for two years, new data shows.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, an estimated 14.4 per cent of UK households had no member in employment during January to March this year. This was the highest level since January to March 2024, while the percentage of workless households was previously only higher in July to September 2017. There are an estimated 21.99 million households in the UK where at least one member is aged 16 to 64 years of age.

Three in five had all household members aged 16 and over in employment during January to March this year. And an estimated 25.9 per cent of households had a mix of at least one working and one workless adult over the same period. The percentage of workless households was shown to have risen by 0.3 per cent in the first three months of this year - from 14.1 per cent in October to December 2025.

The Tories warned the increase was 'more evidence that Labour isn't working'. Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, told the Mail: 'This rise in workless households is more evidence that Labour isn't working. Bad for the economy and bad for society. And this news comes just the day after a further red tape attack on flexible working, which puts at risk more jobs in tourism, hospitality and retail.

' Labour on Monday launched a consultation on plans to end 'exploitative' zero-hours contracts. The Government said proposed reforms would benefit more than 18 million workers who face uncertainty over their weekly hours and earnings. While those who value the flexibility of a zero-hours contract will still be able to choose one, exploitative arrangements, where employers take all the flexibility and workers bear all the risk, will be banned.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: 'It's not right that people can work regular hours but still have no certainty about their pay from week to week. These vital changes will mean more certainty for millions of people and will save the lowest paid workers hundreds of pounds.

' But the Conservatives said the move risks ending the role of seasonal and temporary workers in the labour market, warning that many firms will simply offer fewer flexible roles





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