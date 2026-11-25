New Natsal data reveals 40% of young British women and 25% of men are virgins. This marks a significant demographic shift in sexual behavior across the UK.

A profound demographic shift is transforming intimate life in Britain, as new data reveals a sharp decline in sexual activity among the youth. The National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, widely known as Natsal, indicates that young people are currently the least sexually active generation in recorded history. This trend signals a significant departure from the patterns observed in previous decades, fundamentally altering the sexual landscape of the United Kingdom.

Virginity Rates Reach Historic Levels Among Youth

The latest findings from the Natsal study, published in The Lancet, show that four in ten women aged between sixteen and twenty-four have never engaged in sexual intercourse. Simultaneously, more than a quarter of men in this same age bracket are also virgins. Consequently, approximately one in three individuals between the ages of sixteen and twenty-four has never had sex. This figure represents a drastic increase compared to the period between nineteen ninety and twenty ten, when only one in five young people had no sexual experience.

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Broader data concerning the entire adult population further illustrates this decline in sexual frequency. In nineteen ninety, the average person aged sixteen to forty-four in the United Kingdom had sex roughly four times per month. By twenty twenty-four, that frequency had halved, with the average individual reporting sexual activity only twice a month. These statistics paint a clear picture of a nation experiencing what researchers are terming a sex recession.

Academic Insights and Asexual Perspectives

Soazig Clifton, an honorary associate professor at University College London and the lead researcher of the study, described the magnitude of these changes as striking. She noted that while surveys typically reveal small incremental changes over time, the differences observed in this dataset are relatively unusual. The research, which analyzed the sexual behaviors of nearly seven thousand adults across England, Scotland, and Wales, provides a comprehensive view of this evolving social dynamic.

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Personal accounts from young adults reflect this statistical reality. Malvika Padin, a thirty-year-old journalist, identifies as asexual and has never had sex. She describes herself as someone who experiences little to no sexual attraction to others. Despite having romantic relationships involving companionship, Padin has never engaged in physical intimacy. She views her lifestyle as increasingly normal due to better access to information via social media, which helps reduce the pressure to conform to traditional expectations.

Padin attributes part of this shift to the digitalization of modern life. She argues that connecting behind screens has made organic interactions rarer, thereby reducing opportunities for physical desire to spark. Many young people now prefer staying celibate or feel more comfortable identifying as asexual rather than feeling isolated by their lack of sexual interest.

Digitalization and Changing Social Habits

Researchers point to several societal changes driving this trend. These include increasing time spent indoors and online, a rise in young adults living with their parents, and a general decline in alcohol consumption. Millennials have cited the explosion of dating apps as a contributing factor to their celibacy. The prevalence of digital communication has altered how people meet, potentially hindering the development of physical relationships.

The study also highlights shifts in other aspects of sexual behavior. There are rising numbers of people engaging in same-sex encounters across Britain. The proportion of men having sex with other men tripled from four percent in twenty ten to twelve point three percent in twenty twenty-four. Additionally, there is an increased use of pornography and sexually explicit messages among the population.

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Public Health Implications for Screenings

One concerning aspect of these findings is the dramatic drop in testing for chlamydia, the most common sexually transmitted bacteria. Between twenty twenty-two and twenty twenty-four, only eighteen percent of sexually active individuals aged sixteen to twenty-four were screened for the infection. This is a steep decline from fifty-four percent a decade ago. Untreated chlamydia can lead to serious long-term health issues, including pelvic inflammatory disease and potential infertility.

Professor Nigel Field, an infectious disease expert at University College London, suggests that the transition from in-clinic screenings to online home-testing services may explain this drop. He noted that digital services are not ideal for everyone, particularly those living at home with parents who may not want to receive test kits by post. This logistical barrier could be preventing young people from accessing necessary health checks. The Natsal study, conducted every decade, continues to provide vital insights into the health and behavior of the British population.