UKHSA Offers Antibiotics to Close Contacts of Meningitis Outbreak in Reading

The UKHSA has confirmed three cases of meningococcal infection in young people in Reading, with one confirmed case of meningitis B. The most recent case in Berkshire is not the same strain linked to the outbreaks in Kent in March.

Close contacts of people linked to a meningitis outbreak in Reading , in which a student died, are being offered antibiotics as a precaution. Two other young people are being treated after at least one case was confirmed as meningitis B (MenB), which was linked to a cluster of fatal cases in Kent earlier this year.

It is understood that the most recent case in Berkshire is not the same strain of MenB linked to the outbreaks in Kent in March. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said risk to the public currently remains low. In a statement issued on Thursday, the UKHSA said that its specialists were ‘working with local authority and NHS partners following three cases of meningococcal infection (meningitis) in young people in Reading’





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Meningitis Meningococcal Infection Meningitis B UKHSA Close Contacts Antibiotics Precaution Reading Fatal Cases Kent Oxford Henley College University Of Reading University Of Kent Meningococcal Disease Risk To The Public Public Health Advice Precautionary Antibiotic Treatment Close Contacts Of The Cases Meningitis Outbreak Meningococcal Meningitis Early Diagnosis And Treatment Symptoms Groups At Risk Menb Vaccine Kent Outbreak Stem The Spread Of The Bug

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One dead and two sick after meningitis outbreak in ReadingIn a statement issued on Thursday, UKHSA said that their specialists were 'working with local authority and NHS partners'

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