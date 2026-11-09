Ukraine's ambassador alleges WIC president called resigning spouses bigots over Russian diplomat's wife joining. Conflict highlights deep diplomatic tensions in Canberra.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, has launched a public campaign against the Women's International Club in Canberra following a dispute over membership that has exposed deep diplomatic fissures. The conflict centers on the club's decision to admit Irina Petrakova, the wife of Russia's newly appointed ambassador Mikhail Petrakov, a move that provoked an immediate and unified resignation from the spouses of the Ukrainian, Italian, and Estonian ambassadors.

Myroshnychenko stated that his wife, Liana Myroshnychenko, along with the Italian and Estonian ambassadors' wives, withdrew from the organization because they found it morally untenable to socialize with representatives of a nation currently conducting a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The ambassador described this collective walkout as an act of conscience and dignity rather than exclusion, emphasizing that their stance was rooted in solidarity with the victims of Russian aggression.

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Alleged Bigotry Remarks Spark Diplomatic Outrage

According to an extraordinary statement released on Monday by the Ukrainian Embassy, the situation escalated significantly during the club's Annual General Meeting. Myroshnychenko claimed that the club's president, Sandie Kaine, explicitly referred to the three resigning women as 'bigots' in front of members, a characterization the ambassador labeled as deeply disappointing given Australia's strong public support for Ukraine.

Myroshnychenko emphasized that the alleged comments were particularly offensive in the context of the extraordinary solidarity shown by the Australian people throughout the war. He argued that refusing to associate with representatives of a government engaged in what he termed a 'genocidal war' is a necessary moral position, not an expression of prejudice or bigotry.

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Kaine Denies Insult While Member Corroborates Claim

Sandie Kaine issued a direct denial to the Daily Mail, stating unequivocally that she did not use the term 'bigots' to describe the women who left the organization. The club president did not immediately respond to further inquiries regarding the specific language used during the proceedings, leaving the factual record of the meeting in dispute between the embassy and the club.

However, the ambassador's account received significant support from Marta Stachurski, a long-time member of the Women's International Club who also resigned from the organization amidst the controversy. Stachurski told reporters that she was present in the room during the meeting and confirmed that approximately 250 people witnessed the alleged remark, validating the ambassador's version of events.

Resignation Letter Details Moral Concerns

In a formal resignation letter dated November 4, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, Marta Stachurski elaborated on her reasons for leaving, citing the inappropriate characterization of principled objections to diplomatic representation of a government engaged in an illegal war. She wrote that labeling such moral concerns as bigotry demonstrates a troubling lack of sensitivity toward those directly affected by the conflict and dismisses legitimate ethical questions.

Stachurski, who has been a member of the club for several years, stated that while the organization has previously been a source of great enjoyment, she reached a point where she had to stand up for her principles. Her departure adds weight to the diplomatic pressure being applied to the club, as it suggests the controversy extends beyond the immediate families of ambassadors to broader membership concerns.

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Broader Context of Diplomatic Tensions

This incident marks the second time in less than a month that Russia's diplomatic presence in Canberra has triggered significant controversy and public debate. Earlier in the month, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Petrakov attended a presentation at the National Press Club by Greens leader David Shoebridge, who has publicly opposed sending military aid to Ukraine, a event that Myroshnychenko had previously condemned as appalling.

The Ukrainian ambassador criticized the presence of the Russian diplomat at such events, suggesting that opposition to military aid aligns with the strategic priorities of Moscow. He argued that figures like Shoebridge provide a platform that makes Russian diplomats feel comfortable, thereby undermining international efforts to isolate the Russian government politically and socially.

The Women's International Club describes itself as a Canberra-based organization comprising more than 300 women from 50 different countries, dedicated to promoting friendship and cultural exchange among expatriates, diplomats, and embassy staff. The club's mission is to celebrate diversity, share interests, and forge new friendships, but this recent leadership dispute has severely tested those ideals against the backdrop of a major geopolitical conflict.

As the public war of words continues, the incident highlights the complex intersection of social diplomacy and international conflict in Canberra. The allegations made by Vasyl Myroshnychenko and corroborated by members like Marta Stachurski have placed immense scrutiny on Sandie Kaine and the Women's International Club, forcing them to address whether their standards of inclusivity are compatible with moral stances on global human rights crises.