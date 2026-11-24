Rescuers save a boy and woman from rubble in Dymer as Ukraine death toll reaches 11. Zelensky demands sanctions on Russia amid rising nuclear tensions.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the death toll from a Russian attack on Sunday has reached 11 individuals, including a child aged 11. Rescuers successfully extracted a seven-year-old boy named Davyd and a 79-year-old woman named Valentyna from the debris of a collapsed residential building in Dymer, located in the Kyiv region. The dramatic recoveries occurred after the victims had been trapped beneath the rubble for nearly 14 hours and 22 hours respectively, before being pulled alive to safety.

Rescue Operations And Casualty Details In Dymer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that the boy Davyd was currently receiving medical treatment while his parents remained by his side in the hospital. He confirmed that four other injured people were also receiving care for their injuries sustained during the strike. Regional Governor Tymur Tkachenko stated earlier that rescuers had retrieved another body overnight, which raised the total death count to 11. The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office identified the youngest victim as an 11-year-old child, marking the tragic loss of a minor amidst the destruction.

Also read Sarah Pickering Trial: Daughter Denies Murder Charge After 100-Year-Old Mother's Death

Search and rescue teams continued to comb through the ruins of the five-story residential building after retrieving several bodies overnight. President Zelensky noted that the fate of two other individuals remained unknown as operations persisted. The rescue efforts faced significant disruptions because authorities had to halt activities several times due to the immediate threat of further Russian attacks. These interruptions were primarily caused by the danger posed by incoming Shahed drones operating in the airspace over the affected region.

Zelensky Demands Sanctions On Russian Arms Production

President Zelensky utilized a post on Telegram to call for tougher international sanctions and stricter export controls targeting Russia. He argued that the production of Shahed drones, which include both conventional and jet-powered variants, relies heavily on foreign engines and microchips. Zelensky emphasized that comprehensive sanctions from the global community, combined with strict control over their implementation, are essential to limit Russian arms manufacturing capabilities. He asserted that every country and leader applying pressure on the aggressor is actively helping to protect innocent lives.

Advertisement

The context of these strikes involves a shift in military strategy, as Russian advances on the front line have slowed dramatically this year. Moscow has doubled down on drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and power infrastructure since the summer months. In response, Ukraine has escalated its own strikes in recent weeks against Russian oil infrastructure. Both nations continue to deny deliberately targeting civilian areas during the conflict that was triggered by Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, despite the evident destruction in residential zones like Dymer.

Nuclear Satellite Concerns And NATO Response

Concurrent with the ground conflicts, concerns are mounting across Europe regarding reports that Russia may be preparing to deploy a nuclear-armed satellite. The head of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, warned that placing nuclear weapons in space represents the ultimate nightmare scenario for global security. German media outlets reported that information about a potential launch before the end of the year had been shared among NATO countries this month, sparking urgent diplomatic and military discussions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addressed the situation during a press conference in Berlin, stating that the alliance will always defend every inch of its territory. He included the space element in this defense mandate, confirming that NATO has various response options available to address such threats. Rutte noted that the Western alliance constantly assesses its deterrence and defense strategies, making updates where necessary to maintain security in the military domain. He assured the press that safety concerns regarding space-based assets are being taken seriously by the alliance.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports about the satellite, claiming he had not seen the latest details but questioning their attribution. He remarked that the claims were filled with alleged and possible assertions attributed to unknown sources, making them hardly worth taking seriously. The Russian embassy in Berlin told German media that it rejected what it termed unfounded allegations, describing the reports as part of a broader propaganda campaign. The Sputnik-S satellite, if deployed, could potentially disrupt or destroy other critical satellites, including those used for communication and observation.

Advertisement

The potential widespread failure of satellite systems due to such a deployment would have massive implications for modern society. Experts warn that a disruption in space assets would significantly impact navigation systems, national power grids, and global food delivery networks. Josef Aschbacher reiterated the severity of the threat to the European Space Agency, highlighting the catastrophic potential of nuclear weapons in orbit. As search operations in Dymer conclude and diplomatic tensions rise, the focus remains on protecting civilian infrastructure and addressing the escalating militarization of space.