Ukrainian forces executed a multi-stage operation using drones and cruise missiles to collapse a major section of the Kerch Bridge, severing a key Russian supply route to Crimea just before Vladimir Putin's meetings in China.

Ukrainian security and military forces executed a coordinated, multi-stage campaign that resulted in the destruction of a significant portion of the Kerch Bridge, a critical infrastructure link connecting Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula. The operation, conducted by the Security Services of Ukraine ( SBU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, utilized a combination of swarming drones and precision-guided cruise missiles to breach heavily fortified Russian defenses.

Meticulous Planning Behind Kerch Bridge Strike

The assault on the £3 billion highway, which serves as a primary logistical artery for Russian military operations in southern Ukraine, began weeks in advance with extensive preparation. The SBU and Ukrainian military executed the mission in seven distinct stages, beginning with a ruthless bombardment designed to degrade air defense systems around occupied territories in Crimea and southern Ukraine.

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This initial phase targeted surface-to-air missile batteries, radar installations, and Russian electronic warfare centers. By saturating the region with drones and missiles over several weeks, Ukrainian forces successfully pummeled these defensive assets, softening the area for the subsequent aerial assault on the bridge itself.

The sheer volume of the attack was immense. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its forces intercepted 4,305 Ukrainian drones during the 48-hour period leading up to the collapse. Despite these interception claims, the relentless barrage overwhelmed remaining defenses, allowing Ukrainian unmanned aircraft to carve a corridor through Russian-held territory and reach the target infrastructure.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Strategic Impact

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, confirmed the severity of the incident in a statement posted on Telegram. He reported that traffic on the bridge had been temporarily closed following the attack and that an assessment of the damage was underway. This closure marks the third major attack on the infrastructure in less than a week, following earlier strikes that caused serious damage to the bridge's structural components.

Ukrainian officials have characterized the destruction as a decisive strategic victory. They stated that the bridge is now beyond repair and that its restoration is virtually impossible. Analysts suggest that the crippling barrage has severed a critical arterial route, forcing Moscow to consider rerouting logistics through a land corridor via Rostov and through Russian-held parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The timing of the destruction has been described as a significant political blow to Vladimir Putin. The collapse occurred just days before Putin was scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. Ukrainian officials stated that the operation shattered what they described as Russia's mythical imperial grandeur, dealing a symbolic blow to the Russian president ahead of these high-level diplomatic engagements.

Technical Execution and Future Logistics Challenges

The final phase of the operation involved precision strikes on the bridge's arches using Flamingo cruise missiles. Ukrainian operators utilized an improvised communication link relayed by other drones to guide the missiles onto their targets, maintaining visual contact until the moment of impact. This precision caused a 900ft section of the roadway, weighing thousands of tons, to collapse into the sea.

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While the road way has been shut, the adjacent railway line remains in operation, with footage from passengers showing the aftermath of the strike. The bridge, which is the longest in Europe, has been fortified by the Kremlin since its opening in 2018, when Putin celebrated it as a miracle come true. Despite years of investment in elaborate military defenses, the combination of Palianytsia turbojet drones, Neptune and Ruta cruise missiles, and FP-5 systems proved sufficient to dismantle the infrastructure.

The destruction of the Kerch Bridge represents a turning point in the logistical capabilities of Russian forces in the region. With the highway compromised, the Russian military faces increased vulnerability as they attempt to resupply troops in Crimea and along the frontlines. The successful execution of this mission demonstrates the evolving effectiveness of Ukrainian drone and missile warfare tactics against hardened targets.