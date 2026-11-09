Ukraine's Code 9.2 regiment uses heavy-lift drones to airlift critically wounded soldiers like Artem Lytvyn and Kostiantyn Vlasenko from inaccessible combat zones.

Ukrainian military forces have successfully utilized heavy-lift drones to execute aerial evacuations of critically wounded soldiers from dangerous frontlines, marking a significant advancement in combat rescue operations. Footage confirmed by former Ukrainian deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko shows Artem Lytvyn, also known by his call sign 'Kolobok', being rescued after amputating his own leg. This dramatic rescue occurred as the Code 9.2 regiment established a specialized aerial drone evacuation unit to access soldiers stranded in areas where ground vehicles cannot safely operate.

Artem Lytvyn's Dramatic Aerial Rescue Operation

Artem Lytvyn, a Ukrainian soldier in the Code 9.2 regiment, became stranded for several days after stepping on a magnetic mine while escorting a fellow servicemember to a defensive position. With survival chances dwindling and ground drone attempts deemed too risky for rescue teams due to the threat level, the regiment deployed a heavy-lift drone designated as StarGate at the request of the unit commander. Bleeding heavily, Lytvyn crawled on his knees towards the approaching drone and climbed into a specially designed protective stretcher, allowing the aircraft to lift him above the treeline.

Also read Mum saves £500 on tickets to Orlando attractions with early Black Friday Florida deal

The aerial rescue mission demonstrated remarkable speed and efficiency, with the drone carrying Lytvyn at speeds comparable to a car. According to Gerashchenko, the drone completed the journey to safety in just 30 minutes, a distance that would take assault troops approximately one week to traverse on foot. Lytvyn was then stretchered into an ambulance where paramedics provided immediate medical treatment, and he later remarked from inside the vehicle that the rescue events were miracles. He reached a medical stabilization point within two hours of the extraction.

Code 9.2 Regiment's Specialized Aerial Evacuation Protocol

The Code 9.2 regiment's successful recovery of Lytvyn represents the fourth aerial evacuation of a severely wounded soldier conducted by the unit. Each of these complex operations is supported by comprehensive aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems, which help rescuers navigate to casualties in locations that are otherwise inaccessible to ground forces. This structured approach allows the regiment to systematically extract injured personnel from high-risk zones without exposing additional rescue teams to enemy fire.

Advertisement

The establishment of this dedicated aerial drone evacuation unit highlights a strategic shift in how Ukraine manages casualty evacuation in modern trench warfare. By utilizing heavy-lift drones, the military can bypass the physical barriers of minefields, cratered terrain, and active combat zones that previously prevented timely medical intervention. The integration of these technologies ensures that wounded soldiers receive care in record time, significantly improving their survival rates and long-term prognosis.

Kostiantyn Vlasenko's Extraordinary Survival and Self-Rescue

Another remarkable case involves Kostiantyn Vlasenko, a 49-year-old Ukrainian infantryman who endured 491 days in a kill zone behind enemy lines. Vlasenko was forced to amputate his right leg using a blunt knife after losing his left leg to frostbite. For 231 days, he remained completely alone, hiding inside a cast-iron furnace in an abandoned school in the Kharkiv region. His only comrade, with the call sign 'Baski', had been killed by a Russian drone on his 50th birthday, leaving Vlasenko severely injured and isolated.

Vlasenko and Baski had previously spent eight months in a cramped underground drainage pipe, which flooded and forced them to flee to the abandoned school. The sky above their position was saturated with enemy aircraft, making any conventional evacuation impossible. When his commander informed him that a rescue was planned and that instructions would be dropped to him, Vlasenko initially feared an unmanned ground vehicle or a quadbike extraction. Instead, a drone dropped a sealed bag containing a nylon seat, rope, carabiners, and a phone with a instructional video.

First Unmanned Aerial Evacuation in Military History

On October 4, Ukraine's 92nd Separate Assault Brigade executed the first unmanned aerial evacuation of a wounded serviceman in military history. A heavily modified bomber drone was sent to Vlasenko's position in Petropavlivka to carry out the extraction. Incredible footage captured Vlasenko strapping himself to the underbelly of the drone and giving a thumbs up to its camera before it rose 400 feet, or 120 meters, into the air.

Advertisement

The drone then flew Vlasenko 11 miles to safety, accompanied by a fleet of three Vampire drones that engaged and defended against Russian aircraft. During the escort mission, one of the Vampire drones was taken out by the enemy, underscoring the extreme danger of these operations. Vlasenko's survival story, combined with Lytvyn's recent rescue, demonstrates the evolving capabilities of Ukrainian forces to utilize advanced drone technology for critical life-saving missions in the most hostile environments of the conflict.