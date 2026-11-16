Ukraine Drone Strike Targets Crimea Bridge Ahead of Shanghai Summit

Ukraine launches massive drone campaign hitting Crimea bridge and Russian infrastructure days before Putin meets Trump and Xi in Shenzhen.

Ukraine launched a massive aerial assault on Russian territory overnight, deploying over one thousand drones toward Moscow and the annexed Crimean peninsula. The attack specifically targeted the Kerch Bridge, a symbolic infrastructure link connecting mainland Russia to Crimea, resulting in minor damage and restricted traffic flow. Moscow's defence ministry confirmed the scale of the barrage, which involved 1,336 drones, marking the second-highest daily volume recorded this year. This significant escalation occurred just days before a high-profile summit in Shenzhen involving President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Damage Assessment And Russian Response

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, reported on Telegram that the enemy had successfully hit the bridge. He stated that traffic restrictions would likely remain in place until the afternoon, though he did not confirm any casualties. Social media channels aligned with the Russian army suggested that the physical damage sustained was not serious. This incident adds to a history of strikes against the Kerch Bridge since the offensive began in February 2022, including a major blast in October 2022 caused by an explosive-packed truck.

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Moscow Defenses And Energy Infrastructure

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin revealed that air defenses intercepted approximately six hundred drones before they reached the Russian capital. These interceptions followed earlier Ukrainian strikes on a major petrochemical plant, an oil refinery, and a military production site. Ukrainian officials justify these retaliatory measures as responses to Moscow's own missile and drone barrages against Ukrainian cities and energy grids. These Russian attacks have resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths and regularly cause widespread power and heating outages for millions of residents.

Diplomatic Maneuvering Ahead Of Summit

The drone campaign coincides with preparations for a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on November 19 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. US officials indicate that Russia's war against Ukraine is not expected to be a primary focus of the discussions between Trump, Putin, and Xi. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that Xi Jinping expressed irritation when the Ukraine conflict was mentioned, emphasizing that it is a European conflict requiring European participation. Steinmeier conveyed this feedback to ARD during a recent diplomatic engagement.

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European Alliances And Peace Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the upcoming Shenzhen meeting risks becoming a modern version of the 1945 Yalta conference, where major powers could redraw influence without smaller nations. Zelensky announced preparations for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to define a strong European position for victory. He also scheduled a Ramstein group meeting for the following week to send a clear signal of continued support for Kyiv. Europe has selected France, Britain, Poland, Germany, and Italy to send representatives to future Ukraine talks.

Stalled Peace Talks And Territorial Demands

Diplomatic efforts to end the almost five-year war have remained stalled, with Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterating hardline territorial demands in Abu Dhabi last week. Putin stated that any deployment of foreign troops would be viewed by Moscow as a continuation of the war. Zelensky revealed that the United States proposed Kyiv ceding some territory in exchange for NATO membership, a condition Moscow has repeatedly rejected. Zelensky argued that the current trilateral format of Ukraine-America-Russia must evolve into a significantly stronger and more inclusive framework for negotiations.