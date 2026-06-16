Ukraine Drone Strikes, U.S. Inventory Drops, and U.S.-Iran Deal Shape Global Energy Markets

A summary of key energy news: Ukraine attacks a major Russian refinery, U.S. crude and SPR inventories continue steep declines, China's refinery activity drops, and a U.S.-Iran preliminary deal impacts oil prices.

Recent developments in global energy markets reveal significant shifts and tensions affecting both supply and geopolitical strategy. Ukraine has intensified its targeting of Russia n energy infrastructure, with a reported overnight drone strike hitting the Gazprom Neft refinery, which has a processing capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

This tactic is part of a broader effort to undermine Russia's energy capabilities and is contributing to a growing gasoline crisis within Russia itself, as the attacks chip away at its refining sector. In the United States, crude oil inventories have continued their rapid decline. According to the American Petroleum Institute, crude stocks fell by 8.33 million barrels in the week ending June 12, a larger drop than the 4.5 million barrel draw analysts had forecast.

This follows a previous week's substantial decrease of 9.119 million barrels. Over the past nine weeks, inventories have dropped by 52 million barrels, although the year-to-date change is a more modest reduction of 1.4 million barrels. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is also seeing significant withdrawals; another 8.9 million barrels were removed in the latest week, bringing reserves to their lowest level since 1983 and below the previous low set during the Biden administration's large releases.

Current SPR inventories are now 385 million barrels below maximum capacity. Gasoline inventories in the U.S. rose by 2.479 million barrels last week, after a prior decrease of 1.191 million barrels.

However, these supplies remain stressed, sitting about 6% below the five-year average. Distillate inventories fell by 461,000 barrels following a gain of 1.3 million barrels; these stocks are approximately 13% below their five-year average. The Cushing, Oklahoma hub-key for WTI futures-saw inventories drop by 1.523 million barrels. Separately, there are signs of potential diplomatic movement affecting oil markets.

Reports indicate the U.S. and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement that would end the "Iran war" and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This development contributed to a $12 per barrel drop in oil prices compared to the previous week. On the refinery operational front, China's refinery runs have hit a four-year low amid a collapse in crude imports.

Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips is poised to become the first major U.S. energy company to sign a post-war gas deal in Syria. Geopolitical maneuvering also includes a reported framework to end the war between the U.S. and Iran, a development that carries major implications for global oil flows and Middle East security. The deal's preliminary nature suggests further negotiations but has already impacted pricing.

The newsletter sign-up and website disclaimer portions are standard promotional and legal text and have been omitted as non-substantive. The core energy reporting highlights strategic attacks, inventory dynamics, diplomatic shifts, and operational changes across key producing and consuming regions





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Drone Strike Russia Refinery Gazprom Neft U.S. Crude Inventories Strategic Petroleum Reserve SPR Gasoline Inventories Distillate Cushing Iran Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices China Refinery Runs Conocophillips Syria Deal

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