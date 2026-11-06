Ukraine Ground Robots Attack Near Lyman as Trump Predicts Peace Deal

Ukraine sent 28 unmanned ground vehicles against Russian positions near Lyman as Donald Trump forecast a broad peace agreement ahead of Abu Dhabi talks.

Ukraine launched a mass attack using ground robots on a section of the frontline near Lyman in the Donetsk region, an operation that reports describe as the largest visually recorded clash involving ground robots of the entire war. The attempted advance involved 28 unmanned ground vehicles from Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps, targeting positions held by the Russian Armed Forces' 20th Combined Arms Army.

The episode came as the United States stepped up its push for a settlement. Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that the war was close to being settled, and the same week Ukraine reportedly struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, according to the source reports.

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How the Ukrainian Ground Robot Assault Unfolded

Ukraine reportedly deployed two units equipped with Mk-19 automatic grenade launchers, 18 units armed with rocket-propelled grenades, each carrying two AT-4 anti-tank weapons, and eight kamikaze UGVs. Together, these machines formed the attacking force of 28 vehicles.

Russian sources said the robotic formation lacked aerial cover. After its advance was spotted, the vehicles were reportedly vulnerable to strike drones, and footage showed Russian strikes on the Ukrainian robots during the engagement.

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Analysts quoted by the reports argued that refining such tactics could allow Ukrainian forces to advance along the frontline while avoiding human losses. The source describes these commentators as Putin's war analysts, underscoring that the warning came from within the Russian information space.

Russian Reactions and Warnings About Drone Warfare

The Russian Armed Forces claimed to have repelled the advance near Lyman. Even so, Russian military commentary showed concern about the scale of the attack and what it might signal for future operations.

The Russian war channel Military Observer warned that, despite the attack being repelled, it was another sign that drone warfare on the front lines was gradually reaching a new level. The channel framed the development as part of a broader escalation in how Ukraine uses unmanned systems.

The pro-war outlet Tsargrad reported that the attack near Lyman marked the first attempt to employ ground robots in a manner mirroring the tactics of infantry assault groups. Tsargrad's account suggests Ukraine is moving these machines from support roles toward an independent strike function.

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Afipsky Refinery Strike and Peace Talks Outlook

Ukraine also struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region, which was reported to be in flames amid major explosions. The source says it was the sixth major Russian oil facility Ukraine has exploded in the past week and the 17th time the refinery has been attacked during the war.

The refinery is described as a key supplier to Russia's war effort in Ukraine and to occupied Crimea. Trump, meanwhile, forecast an imminent deal that could include all of Europe, after talks with Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and a key Putin emissary to the United States.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, held talks in Brussels with Ukraine, NATO and European partners including Britain on security guarantees for Kyiv and a new European security system. Kushner said negotiators were exploring five principal goals, including permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, and an enduring framework for long-term European security and stability.

A US delegation is scheduled to mediate talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11 between representatives from Russia and Ukraine. Kushner stated that any arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independent decision-making of every nation, and that NATO will remain central to European collective defence.