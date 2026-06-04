Ukraine's long-range drone campaign is piling pressure on Vladimir Putin, striking at the heart of Russia's oil industry and embarrassing the Kremlin on the world stage. The latest attack occurred on Wednesday, targeting a major oil port in St Petersburg just hours before the opening of Putin's flagship international investment summit.

Ukraine 's long-range drone campaign piles pressure on Putin , striking at Russia 's oil industry and embarrassing the Kremlin on the world stage . The latest attack occurred on Wednesday, targeting a major oil port in St Petersburg just hours before the opening of Putin 's flagship international investment summit.

The oil terminal, located on the Gulf of Finland, is one of Russia's largest fuel storage and export facilities, handling 12.5 million tonnes of fuel annually. The strike exposed glaring weaknesses in Russian air defences, coming just 12 miles from the forum venue where Putin seeks to project economic strength and international relevance. This is the latest in a string of successful Ukrainian long-range attacks that have increasingly targeted the infrastructure underpinning Russia's war effort.

Over recent months, Kyiv has repeatedly struck refineries, oil terminals, pumping stations and export facilities deep inside Russian territory. The NORSI refinery near Nizhny Novgorod, Russia's fourth largest refinery with capacity to process 16 million metric tonnes of oil annually, suspended operations on April 5 following a drone attack. The Moscow refinery was also hit on May 19 and the Ryazan refinery on the 15th, which accounts for almost five per cent of Russia's refining volumes.

The Perm refinery, which processed around 12.6 million metric tonnes of oil in 2024, halted processing on May 7 after a drone attack caused a fire and damaged equipment. Ukraine has also hit facilities at Tuapse on the Black Sea, the Syzran refinery in Samara, the Novokuibyshevsk refinery, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa and the giant Ust-Luga processing complex. Russian export infrastructure and navy have also come under sustained attack.

Ukrainian drones have struck ports on both the Baltic and Black Seas, targeted oil tankers and military vessels, and damaged facilities linked to the key export terminal at Primorsk, one of Russia's largest oil gateways. The nearby naval base of Kronstadt was also targeted on Wednesday, with up to four ships hit, including the £120 million corvette Boykiy. The 343ft-long vessel was like a 'sitting duck' despite promises that defences had been tightened this week due to the economic forum.

The cumulative effect has been to place increasing strain on Russia's energy sector, which remains the primary source of funding for the Kremlin's war machine. Ukraine's stepped-up strikes on targets inside Russia allow Kyiv to negotiate the end of the war on an equal footing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday. He hailed his army's overnight strikes on Saint Petersburg as a 'fair' response to Russian attacks on his country and threatened to further ramp up Kyiv's retaliatory hits.

The attacks come at a particularly difficult moment for Putin as warnings grow that Russia's economy is coming under severe pressure. According to Bloomberg, Russia's Finance Ministry and central bank have warned that the government's budget deficit could widen to dangerous levels if military spending continues at its current pace.

Vladimir Putin has been warned that his war in Ukraine is unaffordable A house is on fire after a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Subbotino, Naro-Fominsk District, in the Moscow region Officials are reportedly debating spending cuts as the Kremlin struggles to balance the soaring costs of the war. Domestically, cuts have been proposed to defence spending, with officials advising it will be difficult to fix Russia's stretched finances without finding a solution.

However, disagreement among policymakers has emerged, with senior Defence Ministry figures and some Kremlin officials committed to fulfilling Putin's wartime objectives arguing that military spending should be shielded from cuts. They argue that reducing defence expenditure would inflict significant harm on the economy, given the large number of businesses that depend on military contracts.

According to several people familiar with the discussions, Putin has instructed Finance Ministry officials to identify savings in other areas of the budget before considering reductions to defence spending. Ukraine's long-range drone campaign is a major threat to Russia's oil industry and its ability to fund the war in Ukraine. The campaign has also embarrassed the Kremlin on the world stage, with the latest attack coming just hours before a major economic forum.

The Ukrainian strikes have targeted refineries, oil terminals, pumping stations and export facilities, causing significant damage and disruption to Russia's energy sector. The campaign has also had a major impact on Russia's naval capabilities, with Ukrainian drones striking ports on both the Baltic and Black Seas and targeting oil tankers and military vessels. The nearby naval base of Kronstadt was also targeted on Wednesday, with up to four ships hit, including the £120 million corvette Boykiy.

The 343ft-long vessel was like a 'sitting duck' despite promises that defences had been tightened this week due to the economic forum. The cumulative effect has been to place increasing strain on Russia's energy sector, which remains the primary source of funding for the Kremlin's war machine. Ukraine's stepped-up strikes on targets inside Russia allow Kyiv to negotiate the end of the war on an equal footing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

He hailed his army's overnight strikes on Saint Petersburg as a 'fair' response to Russian attacks on his country and threatened to further ramp up Kyiv's retaliatory hits. The attacks come at a particularly difficult moment for Putin as warnings grow that Russia's economy is coming under severe pressure. According to Bloomberg, Russia's Finance Ministry and central bank have warned that the government's budget deficit could widen to dangerous levels if military spending continues at its current pace.

Vladimir Putin has been warned that his war in Ukraine is unaffordable A house is on fire after a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Subbotino, Naro-Fominsk District, in the Moscow region Officials are reportedly debating spending cuts as the Kremlin struggles to balance the soaring costs of the war. Domestically, cuts have been proposed to defence spending, with officials advising it will be difficult to fix Russia's stretched finances without finding a solution.

However, disagreement among policymakers has emerged, with senior Defence Ministry figures and some Kremlin officials committed to fulfilling Putin's wartime objectives arguing that military spending should be shielded from cuts. They argue that reducing defence expenditure would inflict significant harm on the economy, given the large number of businesses that depend on military contracts.

According to several people familiar with the discussions, Putin has instructed Finance Ministry officials to identify savings in other areas of the budget before considering reductions to defence spending





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Long-Range Drone Campaign Oil Industry Putin Kremlin Embarrassment World Stage War In Ukraine Economic Pressure Budget Deficit Military Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kremlin Stoops To New Lows By Saying Ukraine Can End War With 1 MovePutin's spokesperson even had the audacity to call Ukraine's occupied territories 'Russian regions'.

Read more »

Russia's Economy on Brink of Collapse as Putin Suffers War HumiliationVladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is causing his economy to collapse, with Russia's Finance Ministry and central bank projecting a widening budget deficit if defence expenditure continues at the current rate. Russian troops have lost territory for the second straight month in a row, and authorities in Crimea are urging citizens not to panic amid petrol shortages. The Kremlin is demanding extra funding for defence spending, and any decision on the scale of spending reductions ultimately rests with the president.

Read more »

Fireballs seen in St. Petersburg after Ukraine pounds Russian city with attack dronesUkraine strikes Russian oil refinery on first day of Vladimir Putin's Davos as Ukraine war rages on

Read more »

Ukraine Stages Massive Attack on St Petersburg Oil Port Ahead of Putin's Economic ForumUkraine's military launched a surprise attack on a key oil port in St Petersburg, Russia, just hours before a major economic forum hosted by Vladimir Putin. The attack has sparked widespread concern and raised questions about Putin's grip on power.

Read more »