Ukrainian forces destroyed the Russian corvette Merkury in Libya and hit a cargo ship in the Baltic Sea. Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strikes using naval drones, marking a significant strategic loss for the Russian Navy.

Ukrainian military forces have successfully executed devastating strikes against Russia n naval assets in two distinct geographical theaters, dealing a significant blow to Moscow's maritime capabilities. The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the destruction of the Russia n warship Merkury in the Mediterranean port of Benghazi, Libya, while Ukrainian drones also targeted a Russia n cargo vessel in the Baltic Sea near Finland.

Ukrainian Navy Drones Destroy Merkury in Libya

Volodymyr Zelensky announced the operation on X, posting video evidence of the strike that engulfed the £150million missile corvette Merkury in flames. He stated that Ukrainian warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones to execute an 'exemplary operation' in response to ongoing Russian aggression. The attack occurred early on Sunday, resulting in the complete sinking of the Merkury, which was one of the newest ships in the Russian fleet, having been commissioned in 2023.

Also read Ukraine Blames Libya for Sinking Russian Corvette Merkury in Benghazi Port

The destruction of the Merkury represents a major strategic loss for Vladimir Putin's navy, which has faced repeated setbacks since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The vessel, identified as a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette, had been operating in the Mediterranean while escorting a convoy of cargo ships used by the Putin regime to transport military supplies. During the strike, a Ka-27 combat helicopter associated with the corvette was also destroyed, eliminating a critical air defense asset for the Russian naval group.

Local witnesses in Benghazi reported hearing three loud blasts near the port before flames and flying debris were observed in the sky. Residents also noted the presence of aircraft and apparent anti-aircraft fire as the situation unfolded. Firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the inferno, and residents were warned to stay away from the immediate area to ensure their safety. Two medical sources confirmed that while there were injuries, no deaths had been reported among the local population or potentially the crew.

Advertisement

Baltic Sea Attack Targets Russian Cargo Ship

In a simultaneous operation, Russian military assets faced pressure in the northern theater when a cargo ship came under drone fire in the Baltic Sea. The attack targeted the dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which Zelensky identified as a ship the enemy used to transport weapons. Finland, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), attributed the drone attack to Ukrainian forces, highlighting the spillover of the conflict into allied waters.

Zelensky confirmed that the second target, the MV ANGARA, was successfully hit by Ukrainian drones. This operation underscores the expanding range and capability of Ukrainian naval warfare, which is no longer confined to the Black Sea but extends to critical supply lines in the Mediterranean and the Baltic. The President emphasized that these strikes are a direct response to Russia's aggression and part of a broader strategy to disrupt the logistical support of the Russian military.

Strategic Impact on Russian Naval Operations

The Merkury, normally assigned to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had been operating from Arctic naval bases and other waters, demonstrating Russia's attempt to diversify its naval presence. However, its loss in Libya exposes the vulnerability of Russian assets even when they are operating far from the immediate front lines in Ukraine. The vessel was one of the fleet's newer assets, and its destruction removes a modern platform from active service.

The combined strikes in Libya and the Baltic Sea indicate a coordinated effort by Ukrainian forces to pressure Russian supply chains and naval infrastructure on multiple fronts. By targeting both warships and cargo vessels, Ukraine aims to degrade the enemy's ability to transport military supplies and maintain naval dominance in strategic waterways. These operations serve as a tangible demonstration of Ukraine's developing weapons technology and its ability to project power beyond its immediate borders.

Advertisement

Future Operations and Ongoing Conflict

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will continue its operations in the designated waters, signaling that these strikes are not isolated incidents but part of a sustained campaign. The President praised the Ukrainian military for their exemplary execution of the missions and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to developing its weapons industry to counter Russian aggression. As this is a developing story, further details regarding the long-term implications for Russian naval strategy and international diplomatic reactions are expected to emerge.